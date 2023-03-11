Here's what happened when Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli were invited for dinner by neighbours Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli-Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal/File photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal moved into their sea-facing home in Juhu, Mumbai, soon after their wedding in December 2021 and became neighbours to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's neighbours in the Raj Mahal building. In a recent interview, Anushka revealed what happened when he and Virat were invited to dinner by Katrina and Vicky.

Talking to the fashion magazine Grazia India, Anushka said, "Katrina and Vicky have invited us to their home, but we eat dinner at 6 and we sleep at 9:30. So I said (to Katrina), for you we’ll eat at 7-7:30 but we have to leave soon. So she’s like okay, you’ll have dinner and Vicky and me will have snacks."

Anushka and Katrina have worked together in two films Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero as leading ladies opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actress even added that she is a socially awkward person and both Katrina and Shah Rukh understand that. "The two of them really understand that I’m socially awkward and they accept me that way. That’s the nicest thing that anyone can do in the world", she stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback after five years with a cricket-based film Chakda Xpress in which she will be seen portraying the former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be a direct-to-digital release and stream on Netflix later this year.

On the other hand, Katrina will reunite with Salman Khan for Tiger 3, the third installment in the spy-thriller Tiger franchise. Slated to release worldwide on Diwali 2023, the film will take forward the YRF Spy Universe with Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in his Pathaan avatar.



