Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Here's what happened when Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli were invited for dinner by neighbours Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have worked together in two films Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero as leading ladies opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Here's what happened when Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli were invited for dinner by neighbours Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli-Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal/File photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal moved into their sea-facing home in Juhu, Mumbai, soon after their wedding in December 2021 and became neighbours to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's neighbours in the Raj Mahal building. In a recent interview, Anushka revealed what happened when he and Virat were invited to dinner by Katrina and Vicky.

Talking to the fashion magazine Grazia India, Anushka said, "Katrina and Vicky have invited us to their home, but we eat dinner at 6 and we sleep at 9:30. So I said (to Katrina), for you we’ll eat at 7-7:30 but we have to leave soon. So she’s like okay, you’ll have dinner and Vicky and me will have snacks."

Anushka and Katrina have worked together in two films Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero as leading ladies opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actress even added that she is a socially awkward person and both Katrina and Shah Rukh understand that. "The two of them really understand that I’m socially awkward and they accept me that way. That’s the nicest thing that anyone can do in the world", she stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback after five years with a cricket-based film Chakda Xpress in which she will be seen portraying the former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be a direct-to-digital release and stream on Netflix later this year. 

On the other hand, Katrina will reunite with Salman Khan for Tiger 3, the third installment in the spy-thriller Tiger franchise. Slated to release worldwide on Diwali 2023, the film will take forward the YRF Spy Universe with Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in his Pathaan avatar. 

READ | Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 630 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.