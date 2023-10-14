Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Sam Bahadur clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘As long as it is…’

Vicky Kaushal has reacted to his film Sam Bahadur clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's action drama Animal.

Movies clashing on the same day have become a norm. Today, a major chunk of the film industry believes that two big movies can sustain, survive, and flourish at the box office simultaneously. Among the upcoming clashes at the box office, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will be released on the same day (December 1).

On Friday, Vicky launched the teaser of his upcoming movie, Sam Bahadur. While interacting with the media, Vicky shared his view on his movie clashing with Ranbir's Animal. Vicky said, "I think that Friday, we (Ranbir and I) are eventually gonna hand over our films to the audience. It will be the audiences’ day more than our day. Like Ronnie (Screwvala, producer) pointed out, in today’s time, we, as an industry, should give the option of multiple films on the same day to the audience. That’s how we will flourish as an industry."

Vicky explained further, "We have those many weeks in a year, but as an industry, we cannot limit ourselves to making those many films in a year. We will have to make multiple films and we will have multiple releases on the same day. We have to build an atmosphere where multiple films can work on the same day. We have the strength in the audience, we have the strength at the exhibitor level, so, why not? I think we kind of also need to push the envelope now."

The Sam Bahadur actor further added that he is excited about Ranbir's Animal, "If the audience resonates with the films, both the films will work. I’m as excited for Animal as anyone else. It should be a great day for the audience, we work for that, not for each other."

Meghna Gulzar-directed Sam Bahadur is backed by RSVP. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam's wife Siloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi. Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also star in the film as Jawaharlal Nehru and Yahya Khan respectively.

Read: Vicky Kaushal reacts to Sam Bahadur being 'sandwiched' between Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, Merry Christmas