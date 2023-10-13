Vicky Kaushal reacts to Sam Bahadur being 'sandwiched' between Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, Merry Christmas

Vicky Kaushal shared his thoughts about his film Sam Bahadur being sandwiched between Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas.

Vicky Kaushal has shared his thoughts about his upcoming movie, Sam Bahadur, 'getting sandwiched' between two of Katrina Kaif's films. Vicky will next be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming directorial Sam Bahadur. The film's teaser was released with an event in Mumbai, on October 13. Post-teaser launch, Vicky interacted with the media and shared his thoughts about his wife, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, and Merry Christmas theatrical release between Sam Bahadur.

Vicky on getting sandwiched between Katrina's films

During the press conference, Vicky said, "She is excited for my film and I am excited for her film. And she has not just got one film after my film but she has got one film two weeks before my film also. I am sandwiched between her films and it is a great spot to be in (laughs)."

For the unversed, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is scheduled for Diwali release. Vicky's Sam Bahadur will be released in cinemas on December 1. Katrina's second release, Sriram Raghavan-directed Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, will be released in cinemas on December 15.

About Sam Bahadur

The makers of Sam Bahadur released an intriguing teaser of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer. The teaser starts with a glimpse of Vicky training the soldiers and imparting words of wisdom and motivation to them. The trailer also shows Vicky's Sam Manekshaw standing up to Fatima Sana Shaikh's Indira Gandhi, and correcting her about the real meaning of a soldier which gives goosebumps. You cannot hold yourself from praising Vicky's impactful dialogue delivery in the teaser. Sanya Malhotra essays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw (Vicky Kaushal)’s wife.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Sam Bahadur is Written by Bhavani lyer, Shantanu Srivastava, Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.