Varun Dhawan kisses his bride Natasha Dalal in new photos from Mehendi ceremony

More photos from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's three-day wedding festivities were shared by the groom himself on his Instagram account. On Monday, evening, Varun took to his social media account and shared three photos from his Mehendi function that took place during the weekend.

In the first photo, Varun can be seen planting a kiss on Natasha's cheek. In the second photo, the newlyweds could be seen staring lovingly into each other's eyes, while the third photo is a solo shot of Natasha while applying Mehendi.

Check it out here.

Varun and Natasha, who met in school, tied the knot in Alibaug on Sunday with their family and close friends in attendance. Another photo was also shared by a user named Deeya Chopra, who wrote in her caption, "They say marriages are made in heaven... but this one was made in high school. Congrats @natashadalal88 @varundvn thankyou for a fab weekend."

See it here.

After the wedding rituals on Sunday, the young couple stepped out to greet the paparazzi and pose for them. During this interaction, the paps addressed Natasha as 'Bhabhi' that left her blushing. The video of the same has been going viral on the internet.

Varun was constantly there at Natasha's side, guiding her how to pose but soon the 'Coolie No 1' actor's protective instinct took over ash he told papa, "Araam se, darr jayegi, bechari (Calm down, you will scare her)." One photographer replied to Varun saying, "Abhi ko aadat daalna padega (She will have to get used to the attention now)."

During an interview, in 2018, Varun said that Natasha was uncomfortable with being in the spotlight. "Yeah, she is a normal girl. She is a normal kid and she wants to just live a normal life and it's my job to protect her," Varun had told CNN-News18.