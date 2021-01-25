Paparazzi address Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal as 'bhabhi', here's how she reacted

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his ladylove Natasha Dalal on Sunday night at The Mansion House in Alibaug. After the wedding rituals, the young couple stepped out to greet the paparazzi and pose for them. During this interaction, the paps addressed Natasha as 'Bhabhi' that left her blushing. The video of the same has been going viral on the internet.

Varun was constantly there at Natasha's side, guiding her how to pose but soon the 'Coolie No 1' actor's protective instinct took over ash he told papa, "Araam se, darr jayegi, bechari (Calm down, you will scare her)." One photographer replied to Varun saying, "Abhi ko aadat daalna padega (She will have to get used to the attention now)."

Watch the video here.

During an interview, in 2018, Varun said that Natasha was uncomfortable with being in the spotlight. "Yeah, she is a normal girl. She is a normal kid and she wants to just live a normal life and it's my job to protect her," Varun had told CNN-News18.

In other news, Varun's friend and director Shashank Khaitan took to his Instagram on Monday to wish Natasha and Varun a happy married life.

He wrote, "Nats and VD... wish you the absolute best... as you begin this new journey as man and wife, I pray you continue to remain the best friends you were and are. Continue to create value in each others lives and stand by each other in thick and thin."

He further said, "Nats, dealing with VD requires immense patience and you have shown enough and more till now and I know you will continue to be his rock. VD, Nats completes you and you know that, so love her more, express more and continue to be your loving self. Loads and loads of love to the two of you."