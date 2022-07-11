Vaani Kapoor shares steamy photos with Ranbir Kapoor from Shamshera promotions, netizens say 'Alia bahut maaregi didi'

Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor, who made her debut in Bollywood with Shuddh Desi Romance opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 2013, is set to romance Ranbir Kapoor in her next film Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. The two stars have been heavily promoting the period actioner as the War actress keeps sharing their sizzling photos from the film's promotional photoshoots.

On Saturday, July 9, Vaani dropped another set of steamy pictures with the Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year actor and these photos drew hilarious reactions from the netizens. "Alia bahut maaregi didi (Alia will thrash you sister)", joked one Instagram user while another commented, "Alia be like sham ko ghar aao batati hoon (Alia be like come home in the evening, then I will tell you)".

Vaani and Ranbir's chemistry has also been appreciated in the track Fitoor, the second song to have been released from the film's soundtrack by the makers. The romantic track Fitoor is sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, composed by Mithoon, and has been penned by the director Karan Malhotra himself.



READ | Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor's sizzling chemistry in latest photoshoot sets internet on fire

Karan made his directorial debut with Agneepath in 2012 which also starred Dutt as the leading antagonist named Kancha Cheena. It was an official remake of the 1990 film of the same name and had Hrithik Roshan playing Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

In 2015, Karan made the sports drama Brothers starring Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra, which was again an official remake of the 2011 Hollywood film Warrior. With the upcoming film set to release on July 22, featuring Ranbir in his career's first double role of Shamshera and Balli, Karan promises an original story of the legend who relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity.