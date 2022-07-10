Ranbir Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt did mock interviews with him asking questions on fatherhood

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon going to become parents to their first child as the couple announced the pregnancy in late June, just two months and a few days after their wedding on April 14. In a recent interview, Ranbir has now revealed that Alia prepared him for questions on fatherhood ahead of the promotions of his upcoming film Shamshera.

Talking to Indian Express, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor said, "I knew I’d be asked this question a lot as I promote Shamshera. So I had rehearsed a lot with Alia too. She was asking me, ‘Ranbir, aap pita banne wale ho, aap kya kehna chaahte ho? (Ranbir, you are going to become a father. What do have to say about it?)' but these were just words, and I can’t describe the real feeling that I am feeling inside me. I am very happy and very excited, and very nervous, I am terrified also, but I am very grateful."



The actor further talked about his hidden emotions before he embraces fatherhood as he added, "I’ve experienced different emotions, but this is one emotion that completely fills your heart. Jo ho raha hai, kya ho raha hai, itni jaldi ho raha hai. (This is happening, what is happening, it’s happening too soon). Are we prepared? Will I be able to hold my child properly? Now also when I hold a baby I am so scared. I don’t know how to cradle a baby while keeping its neck and back safe", before adding that he is taking tips from his director Karan Malhotra who had a baby during the pandemic.

Apart from Ranbir, Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The period-action thriller is set for a theatrical release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on July 22.