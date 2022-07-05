Search icon
Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor's sizzling chemistry in latest photoshoot sets internet on fire

Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are displaying scorching chemistry in the latest photos shared by the actress.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 05, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

Shamshera is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood as it marks Ranbir Kapoor's return to cinemas after four years since Sanju in 2018. The Bollywood heartthrob is paired opposite Vaani Kapoor for the first time and their sizzling chemistry in the latest promotional photoshoot has set the internet on fire. (All images: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram)

1. Balli and Sona exude hotness

Balli and Sona exude hotness
1/6

Ranbir Kapoor plays a double role for the first time in his career, as the titular character and his son Balli. Vaani Kapoor plays Sona, the latter's love interest, and their chemistry is too hot to handle in the latest photoshoot.

2. Ranbir Kapoor's maroon suit and Vaani Kapoor's black outfit

Ranbir Kapoor's maroon suit and Vaani Kapoor's black outfit
2/6

Ranbir Kapoor is seen wearing a double-breasted maroon suit by Dinkar Aneja and Vaani Kapoor sizzles in the sexy black outfit. Both the actors were styled by the popular fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

3. Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor can't stop looking at each other

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor can't stop looking at each other
3/6

Ranbir, who will be also seen in the fantasy epic Brahmastra with his wife Alia Bhatt later this year, and Vaani, who was last seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in December last year, can't stop looking at each other in these photos.

4. Ranbir Kapoor in The RK Tapes

Ranbir Kapoor in The RK Tapes
4/6

In the promotional campaign, Ranbir is seen in the video series titled The RK Tapes where he is seen discussing his love for cinema, talking about his favourite heroes, and expressing his desire to play an epic antagonist.

5. Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous in a black dress

Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous in a black dress
5/6

Vaani Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut in Shuddh Desi Romance opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was seen wearing this sexy black dress at the trailer launch of Shamshera.

6. Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Shuddh Singh

Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Shuddh Singh
6/6

Sanjay Dutt is playing the main antagonist of evil yet comic police officer Shuddh Singh in Shamshera directed by Karan Malhotra. The film is slated to release in cinemas on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

