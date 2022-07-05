Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor's sizzling chemistry in latest photoshoot sets internet on fire

Shamshera is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood as it marks Ranbir Kapoor's return to cinemas after four years since Sanju in 2018. The Bollywood heartthrob is paired opposite Vaani Kapoor for the first time and their sizzling chemistry in the latest promotional photoshoot has set the internet on fire. (All images: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram)