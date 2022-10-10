Search icon
Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan unveils his character poster from Sooraj Barjatya's film, Dharmendra reacts

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai is set for theatrical release on November 11. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 80th birthday on October 11. A day ahead of his special day, the Piku actor unveiled his character poster from his upcoming film Uunchai on Monday, October 10. The actor is seen wearing a fur jacket and a cap and mountain peaks can be seen behind him.

Sharing his look, Big B wrote, "This one from @rajshri is special. Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22. This film by #SoorajBarjatya celebrates life and friendship. Save The Date for @uunchaithemovie". The film, which also stars Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, and Neena Gupta among others, will release in cinemas on November 11.

Sooraj Barjatya, who heads Rajshri Productions, makes his comeback to film direction after seven years with Uunchai as his last directorial was the Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. The filmmaker has previously helmed blockbusters such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Maine Pyar Kiya, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

After seeing the poster, Dharmendra made a separate tweet that read, "Amit, love you. I got a news from Rajshiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great. Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best". Along with his tweet, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor shared a still from Sholay, that starred the two veteran actors together.

READ | Bachchan Back to the Beginning: Amitabh Bachchan shares details about film festival celebrating his legacy

Uunchai is Amitabh's fifth release this year. The megastar's first theatrical release was the sports drama Jhund in March. Then, in April, he starred with Ajay Devgn in the aerial investigation drama Runway 34. Bachchan played the Brahmansh guru in the fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in September and his most recent release was the family drama Goodbye in October which marked the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna. Big B was also seen in a small cameo in Chup: Revenge of the Artist and narrated Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic drama Radhe Shyam.

