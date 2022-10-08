Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Bachchan Back to the Beginning: Amitabh Bachchan shares details about film festival celebrating his legacy

The four-day festival, marking Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday on October 11, will screen his 11 blockbuster films in seventeen cities across India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

Bachchan Back to the Beginning: Amitabh Bachchan shares details about film festival celebrating his legacy
Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter

To mark the momentous occasion of the 80th birthday of the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, on October 11, the Film Heritage Foundation and PVR Cinemas are organising a unique film festival titled Bachchan Back To The Beginning. The four-day festival, from October 8 to 11, will screen Big B's eleven blockbuster films in seventeen cities across India.

Don, Chupke Chupke, Satte Pe Satta, Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewaar, Mili, Namak Halal, Kaala Patthar, Abhimaan, Kaalia, and Kabhi Kabhie are the eleven films that will be screened in cities such Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Kolhapur, and Kanpur among others.

Sharing the festival's official poster, the Goodbye actor wrote, "Back to the Beginning...with the films from where my journey began in cinema...Don and Mili nearly fifty years since they were released...Now showing in Cinema...Hoping to see more classics back on the big screen". In a separate tweet, the Sholay actor shared that the festival will include an exhibition of rare photographs, artworks, and memorabilia from his films at the PVR Juhu for four days.

READ | Shweta Bachchan reveals Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan were overprotective parents, says 'we never had...'

As per news agencies, Amitabh said about the film festival, "I didn't think that I would see a day that all these films from my early career would be back on the big screen across the country. It is a remarkable initiative of the Film Heritage Foundation and PVR to showcase not just my work, but the work of my directors, fellow actors, and technicians of the time who made these films possible. It brings back an era that is gone, but not forgotten. This is why saving India's film heritage is so important. I hope that this is just the beginning of many festivals that will celebrate landmark films of Indian cinema back on the big screen."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh
From omega 3 to antioxidants: 5 food items to improve your mental health and wellbeing
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2021 DECLARED: See all improtant details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.