Bachchan Back to the Beginning: Amitabh Bachchan shares details about film festival celebrating his legacy

To mark the momentous occasion of the 80th birthday of the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, on October 11, the Film Heritage Foundation and PVR Cinemas are organising a unique film festival titled Bachchan Back To The Beginning. The four-day festival, from October 8 to 11, will screen Big B's eleven blockbuster films in seventeen cities across India.

Don, Chupke Chupke, Satte Pe Satta, Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewaar, Mili, Namak Halal, Kaala Patthar, Abhimaan, Kaalia, and Kabhi Kabhie are the eleven films that will be screened in cities such Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Kolhapur, and Kanpur among others.

Sharing the festival's official poster, the Goodbye actor wrote, "Back to the Beginning...with the films from where my journey began in cinema...Don and Mili nearly fifty years since they were released...Now showing in Cinema...Hoping to see more classics back on the big screen". In a separate tweet, the Sholay actor shared that the festival will include an exhibition of rare photographs, artworks, and memorabilia from his films at the PVR Juhu for four days.

T 4434 - Back to the Beginning .. with the films from where my journey began in cinema .. Don and Mili nearly fifty years since they were released .. Now showing in Cinema .. Hoping to see more classics back on the big screen ..



T 4434 - As part of the festival .. there is an exhibition of rare photographs, artworks and memorabilia from my films .. at PVR Juhu from Oct 8 - 11 ..



As per news agencies, Amitabh said about the film festival, "I didn't think that I would see a day that all these films from my early career would be back on the big screen across the country. It is a remarkable initiative of the Film Heritage Foundation and PVR to showcase not just my work, but the work of my directors, fellow actors, and technicians of the time who made these films possible. It brings back an era that is gone, but not forgotten. This is why saving India's film heritage is so important. I hope that this is just the beginning of many festivals that will celebrate landmark films of Indian cinema back on the big screen."