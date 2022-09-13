Anupam Kher shares photo with Uunchai co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, says 'it always feels impossible...'

Anupam Kher-Amitabh Bachchan-Boman Irani/Instagram

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram on Tuesday, September 13, and dropped pictures with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani, his co-stars from the upcoming movie Uunchai. In two of the photos, the film's director Sooraj Barjatya was also visible with the veteran actors.

Sharing the carousel set of photos, he wrote, "It always feels impossible until it is done!" #Uunchai is one such film. I feel special and lucky to be part of this magnum opus directed by God's own child #SoorajBarjatya. Proud to be working with a great team of actors and technicians! See you in theatres on 11-11-22! Jai Ho!#JoyOyMovies #PureCinema #Friendship."

Anupam Kher, who was seen in the blockbuster The Kashmir Files earlier this year, opted for a grey suit with a white shirt. Boman Irani, who made his OTT debut with Masoom this year, was seen dressed in a light grey suit that he paired with a black shirt. While the Brahmastra star Amitabh Bachchan was seen wearing a collared charcoal suit.

Sooraj Barjatya, who heads Rajshri Productions and makes his comeback to film direction after seven years as his last directorial was the Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015, joined the three veteran actors in a couple of photos and was seen having a fun time.

As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's industry friends chimed into the comment section. Anil Kapoor wrote, "Kher saab" in the comments section and dropped heart and fire emojis. Anupam's Emergency co-star Mahima Chaudhry wrote," Wow it will be great to see u all together. waiting for 11/11."



The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor Boman Irani also posted one of the pictures on his own Instagram handle with the caption, "Man what a privilege! #uunchaithemovie has brought joy to many already. As far as I'm concerned you can see the joy written all over my face."

The senior Bachchan, who is currently hosting the quizzing game show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV, unveiled the first poster of the upcoming film on the occasion of Friendship Day last month.