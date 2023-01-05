Search icon
Urvashi Rautela shares pic of Mumbai hospital Rishabh Pant has been shifted to, Twitter calls her 'attention seeker'

Urvashi Rautela is being criticised for 'stalking' Rishabh Pant after she shared a photo of the Mumbai hospital where Pant has been shifted to.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant had a major car accident last week when his car collided with a divider at high speed near Roorkee. On Wednesday, January 4, Pant was air-lifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute on Wednesday from Dehradun's Max Hospital.

On Thursday, January 5, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of the same hospital where Pant has been shifted to. The actress, who has been in news since her social media feud with the Indian batsman in August last year, has often been criticised for 'stalking' Pant. 

And this time is no different as the netizens on the micro-blogging platform Twitter are calling her 'attention seeker'. Her Instagram Story has been shared by a Twitter account called Out of Context Cricket. One Twitter user wrote, "She is definitely a psycho or just a cheap attention seeker!", while another replied, "All she care about is more and more interaction and impressions on her social media account."

"The biggest and the cheapest attention seeker I've ever seen,also not to mention how cringe she acts on social media(her pinned comments on every post is a proof)', read another comment. Another Twitter user replied, "This is pure harassment", while another tweet read, "Rishabh needs to get a restraining order, no joke".

For the unversed, on December 30, the cricketer was travelling from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother, but in the wee hours on Friday, his car collided with a divider and caught fire. Pant somehow broke the glass of the window and found his way out of the car and was helped his way to the hospital by a driver and conductor of the Haryana Roadways bus.

READ | Urvashi Rautela reacts to allegations of stalking Rishabh Pant, compares herself to Iran's Mahsa Amini

