Urvashi Rautela's mother shares cryptic post after being trolled for Rishabh Pant wish: 'If you know your worth...'

Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera Rautela has shared a cryptic post on self-worth and criticism after being trolled over a post about Rishabh Pant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera Rautela

Actress Urvashi Rautela’s mother Meera Rautela shared a wish for cricketer Rishabh Pant after the latter was injured in a car crash. Given the acrimonious relationship between Rishabh and Urvashi, Meera was trolled a bit for her post. Days after that post, Meera has now shared a cryptic post on self worth and criticism.

Sharing a picture of Rishabh on Instagram, Meera had written, "Social media ki afwaah ek taraf aur aap ka suwasth ho ke international level pe Uttrakhand ka naam roshan karna dursi tarf. Sidhbali Baba aap par vishesh krupa kare. Aap sabhi log bhi prathna kare. (Social media rumours aside, we hope you get healthy again and represent Uttarakhand on the international level. May Sidhbali Baba bless you. All of you pray as well please).” The post invited criticism as well as praise, with many saying Meera was doing it for show.

On Wednesday, Meera posted a carousel post of her pictures from Dubai, where she is vacationing with Urvashi. In a caption in Hindi, she wrote alongside, “If you know your self worth, then any criticism from others will not affect you.” While she did not directly hint at any comment or incident, many of her followers wondered if this was a hint towards the recent trolling she faced.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meera Rautela (@meera_rautela)

Rishabh Pant had a car accident last week when his car collided into a divider at high speed near Roorkee. The cricketer is injured but stable. The cricketer is being airlifted to Mumbai on Wednesday for further treatment.

On December 30, the southpaw was travelling from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother, but in the wee hours on Friday, his car collided with a divider and caught fire. Pant somehow broke the glass of the window and found his way out of the car and was helped his way to the hospital by a driver and conductor of the Haryana Roadways bus.

