Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera Rautela asks fans to pray for Rishabh Pant, netizens say 'asli ID se aao Urvashi'

Meera Rautela-Rishabh Pant

Cricketer Rishabh Pant underwent a horrific car accident, and the news sent a shockwave in the country. Several cricket lovers prayed for the well-being of Pant's health, and it even included Urvashi Rautela's mother, Meera Rautela.

Amid the differences between Urvashi and Rishabh, Meera shared her concern about young talent's health. She posted a photo of Rishabh on her Instagram, and wrote, "Social media ki afwaah ek taraf aur aap ka suwasth ho ke international level pe Uttrakhand ka naam roshan karna dursi tarf. Sidhbali Baba aap par vishesh krupa kare. Aap sabhi log bhi prathna kare (Social media rumours aside, we hope you get healthy again and represent Uttarakhand on the international level. May Sidhbali Baba bless you. All of you pray as well please)."

Here's the post

As soon as Meera shared the post, several netizens and fans of Rishabh applauded Sr Rautela's intentions. A user pointed out her daughter attacking Rishabh on social media, and wrote, "It's not just the social media people... urvashi herself posting stuffs like that which giving material to the people to about.........all this." Another user wrote, "Kaash ye humanity apki beti me bhi hoti. (wish even your daughter would have same humanity)." "Right mam..... Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam kehna (Right ma'am, people will say something, you can't shut every mouth)," a netizen wrote. Another netizen wrote, "great gesture." While several other users mocked Urvashi Rautela, and wrote, "asli ID se aao Urvashi (post with your ID, Urvashi)."

As per the latest report, the 25-year-old is now doing well and has been shifted to a private suite amid concerns of infection. The Director of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) spoke to ANI and confirmed the development on Monday. "Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," said Sharma.

On December 30, the southpaw was travelling from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother, but in the wee hours on Friday, his car collided with a divider and caught fire. Pant somehow broke the glass of the window and found his way out of the car and was helped his way to the hospital by a driver and conductor of the Haryana Roadways bus.