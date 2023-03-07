Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar advance booking crosses Rs 3 crore; Ranbir Kapoor film can open at solid Rs 15 crore

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the next high profile Bollywood film releasing in 2023, is hitting the screens on Wednesday, March 8. The film has opted for a mid-week festive release for the occasion of Holi. The final advance booking figures for the film paint a rather promising picture for its box office prospects.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, opened its advance booking sales on Sunday, three days before release. As per Sacnilk, by Tuesday night, it had sold over one lakh tickets across India, grossing Rs 3.19 crore. It’s final advance booking number will be closer to Rs 3.50 crore. While it may not be a very high number, one needs to keep in mind that a majority of theatres in north India have no morning and afternoon shows on Wednesday on account of Holi.

Holi releases since the pandemic have not done too great. Last year, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey opened just above Rs 13 crore. Given that the occupancy is low till evening in the Hindi belt, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar would do well if it surpasses that number. Trade insiders predict the film to open to Rs 11-13 crore net. If the reviews are positive and the word of mouth is good, the number can even go as high as Rs 15 crore. That figure would make it the fifth-highest-opening Hindi film post-pandemic behind successes like Pathaan, Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa and ahead of hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In all likeliness, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be director Luv Ranjan’s highest opener. His previous film De De Pyaar De opened at just above Rs 10 crore back in 2019. Given that the film managed to earn Rs 143 crore in its lifetime means Tu Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stands to surpass that, provided it scores well with the critics and generates positive word of mouth.

Barring Pathaan, no Hindi film releasing in 2023 has done well so far. Big ticket releases like Shehzada and Selfiee have had disappointing outings. Many trade insiders have been banking on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to buck the trend and provide some respite to the industry in what has been a difficult time.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a romantic comedy, which sees Ranbir and Shraddha paired opposite each other for the first time. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and marks the acting debuts of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.