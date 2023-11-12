Headlines

Tiger 3 release, review live updates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer YRF Spy Universe film opens to amazing response

The much-awaited Tiger 3 has finally been released in cinemas on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya, while Emraan Hashmi makes his debut in the YRF Spy Universe.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

The much-awaited action-packed spy thriller Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has finally been released in the Indian theatres on Sunday, November 12. Despite being releasing on the Laxmi Puja day on Diwali, the film is expected to open above Rs 40 crore at the domestic box office.

Salman Khan fans have turned up in huge numbers to watch the first day first show of the film, which began at 7 am across the Indian theatres. The third part in Tiger franchise, after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai in 2012 and 2017 respectively, has been released in the Middle East and western territories a day earlier on November 11 itself.

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's scenes in Tiger 3 leaked

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are also seen in cameos in Tiger 3. Videos of their scenes from theatres have been shared on social media and are going viral on the internet. Check out more clips here.

The spy thriller marks Maneesh Sharma's return to direction after seven years since his last directed film was the action-thiller Fan with Shah Rukh Khan in 2016. He has previously helmed three romantic comedies namely Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and Shuddh Desi Romance.

Also starring Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance as Pathaan, Tiger 3 has released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Backed by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, the threequel is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Hrithik Roshan has also made his appearance in Tiger 3, reprising his role as Kabir from Siddharth Anand's War, in the post-credits sequence. His next film in the YRF Spy Universe is War 2, which features RRR star Jr NTR and is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. It will reportedly release on January 24, 2025.

