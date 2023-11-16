'Achi cheez ko kuch log...': Tiger 3 actress Simran reacts to Salman Khan-starrer being labelled pro-Pakistan

Tiger 3 actress Simran Bagga reacts to criticism Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer has received, the film being labelled as pro-Pakistani.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 has won the masses and the record-breaking collections at the box office prove it. The third instalment of the Tiger franchise has impressed fans, but a certain section of people are calling Tiger 3 pro-Pakistani.

Spoilers! In the movie, Pakistani Prime Minister Nazreen Irani (played by Simran) announces that the country is ready to cut off 50% of its defence budget if India is ready to reciprocate. While addressing the media, Nazreen says, "Pakistan aman aur chain ki beej bona chahte hai. Sawaal yeh hai ki kya India bhi yehi chahta hai (Pakistan wants peace. The question is if India wishes for the same)." During the climax, when PM gives her speech, she says, "Maine aur baachiyon ne tey kar liya hai ki hum nafrat aur aman mein se kisse chunna hai. PM Saab aapka kya khayaal hai (We have decided what to choose between hate and peace. What's your choice, Mr PM)?"

READ: Tiger 3 actress Simran took notes from these real life politicians to play Pakistan PM in Salman Khan-starrer

These dialogues from the movie were panned by a few filmgoers saying that the movie is pro-Pakistani. A few netizens criticised that the film is promoting the neighbouring country as peace-loving, and friendly. Simran Bagga, who played Nazreen in the movie reacted to the criticism. While interacting with DNA, Simran said, "See, it's all about saving humanity. She's talking about 'Is India ready to save humanity?' and India is ready because Tiger is Indian. He's already helping others, risking his family. Nazreen is not questioning India, she knows that India is ready. Woh unke taraf se toh jawaab nahi de sakti ki 'Woh ready hai'. Woh indirectly bata rahi hai ki Pakistan ready hai."

Simran further added, "I feel people can interrupt whatever they want, they can twist any statement and give a wrong meaning. But it's not directing us or misguiding us to take the wrong interpretation of the dialogue. Zabardasti rai ka pahaad banaya ja raha hai." Sharing her views on trolling, Simran said, "Trolling is another word for gossiping. Jaisi gossip ka sar-pair nahi hota. Hum bol bhi rahe ki gossip hai aur mann bhi rahe hai. Toh trolling bhi yehi hai. Achi cheez ko kuch log bura bolenge hi, jinko bolna hai woh toh bolenge hi." Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi as the primary antagonist.