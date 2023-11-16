'Achi cheez ko kuch log...': Tiger 3 actress Simran reacts to Salman Khan-starrer being labelled pro-Pakistan

Headlines

'Tu hai kaun?': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shuts trolls, replies to mean comment on his photo with David Beckham

Draft UGC norms: One-year PG may be allowed for those with 4-year UG; PG students may change discipline, mode

DNA TV Show: Why was pitch for IND v NZ semi-final changed?

Madhya Pradesh assembly polls 2023: High-stake battles for key constituencies

'Feel embarrassed': Wasim Akram strongly criticizes Sikander Bakht's allegations of toss-fixing against Rohit Sharma

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Tu hai kaun?': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shuts trolls, replies to mean comment on his photo with David Beckham

Draft UGC norms: One-year PG may be allowed for those with 4-year UG; PG students may change discipline, mode

DNA TV Show: Why was pitch for IND v NZ semi-final changed?

Fitness secrets of Virat Kohli

Teams with most ODI World Cup final appearances

New pics of IAS Athar Aamir Khan with wife Mehreen Quazi go viral

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

'Tu hai kaun?': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shuts trolls, replies to mean comment on his photo with David Beckham

'Achi cheez ko kuch log...': Tiger 3 actress Simran reacts to Salman Khan-starrer being labelled pro-Pakistan

This National Awardee actress was kicked out of 13 films, tagged 'panuati' by producers, her net worth is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Achi cheez ko kuch log...': Tiger 3 actress Simran reacts to Salman Khan-starrer being labelled pro-Pakistan

Tiger 3 actress Simran Bagga reacts to criticism Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer has received, the film being labelled as pro-Pakistani.

article-main
Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 has won the masses and the record-breaking collections at the box office prove it. The third instalment of the Tiger franchise has impressed fans, but a certain section of people are calling Tiger 3 pro-Pakistani. 

Spoilers! In the movie, Pakistani Prime Minister Nazreen Irani (played by Simran) announces that the country is ready to cut off 50% of its defence budget if India is ready to reciprocate. While addressing the media, Nazreen says, "Pakistan aman aur chain ki beej bona chahte hai. Sawaal yeh hai ki kya India bhi yehi chahta hai (Pakistan wants peace. The question is if India wishes for the same)." During the climax, when PM gives her speech, she says, "Maine aur baachiyon ne tey kar liya hai ki hum nafrat aur aman mein se kisse chunna hai. PM Saab aapka kya khayaal hai (We have decided what to choose between hate and peace. What's your choice, Mr PM)?"

READ: Tiger 3 actress Simran took notes from these real life politicians to play Pakistan PM in Salman Khan-starrer

These dialogues from the movie were panned by a few filmgoers saying that the movie is pro-Pakistani. A few netizens criticised that the film is promoting the neighbouring country as peace-loving, and friendly. Simran Bagga, who played Nazreen in the movie reacted to the criticism. While interacting with DNA, Simran said, "See, it's all about saving humanity. She's talking about 'Is India ready to save humanity?' and India is ready because Tiger is Indian. He's already helping others, risking his family. Nazreen is not questioning India, she knows that India is ready. Woh unke taraf se toh jawaab nahi de sakti ki 'Woh ready hai'. Woh indirectly bata rahi hai ki Pakistan ready hai." 

Simran further added, "I feel people can interrupt whatever they want, they can twist any statement and give a wrong meaning. But it's not directing us or misguiding us to take the wrong interpretation of the dialogue. Zabardasti rai ka pahaad banaya ja raha hai." Sharing her views on trolling, Simran said, "Trolling is another word for gossiping. Jaisi gossip ka sar-pair nahi hota. Hum bol bhi rahe ki gossip hai aur mann bhi rahe hai. Toh trolling bhi yehi hai. Achi cheez ko kuch log bura bolenge hi, jinko bolna hai woh toh bolenge hi." Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi as the primary antagonist.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, Harvard alumnus, who left high paying job in US to lead family's saree business in India

PM Modi to visit Jharkhand on Nov 14-15, to launch scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore, 15th instalment of PM-KISAN

Buy these Jeans exclusively on Amazon

Fire breaks in coach of parked train at Odisha's Puri station

'Won't be making...': Australian pacer Mitchell Starc announces retirement plans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE