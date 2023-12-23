Headlines

This superstar claimed Amitabh Bachchan was affected by his stardom; was dropped, replaced from films due to rivalry

This superstar said that during the shoot of their film, Amitabh Bachchan never asked him to sit in his car despite heading for the same location.

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan is been hailed as Bollywood's 'angry young man' and 'superstar of the millennium'. Amitabh Bachchan has ruled the decade of the 70s, and he's still considered a powerhouse of a performer. Amitabh, in his filmography, has collaborated with many superstars in two-hero and ensemble films. However, here's an actor, who revealed that Mr Bachchan was affected by his stardom, and would behave strangely when they worked together. 

The actor who claimed that Amitabh was jealous of his success is...

Shatrughan Sinha. Yes, in his memoir, Anything But Khamosh, Shatrughan claimed that Amitabh did not want him in some of his films, and the rivalry was quite evident from the first film itself. The two superstars first collaborated in Yash Chopra's Kaala Paathar. Recalling the main reason behind Amitabh's rivalry with him was, "The problem was the applause I was getting for my performances." 

As per media reports, their rivalry peaked during Kaala Patthar. Sinha shared some BTS moments and said, "The chair next to Amitabh would not be offered to me, nor would his umbrella be ever trained to cover any of us." In the memoir, he mentioned "We’d be heading from the location towards the same hotel but he’d sit in his car and never say, ‘Let’s go together.’ I found it all very strange and wondered why this was happening because I never had any complaints against him." 

Shatrughan Sinha was replaced in Amitabh's films

As Indian Express reported, Sinha claimed that he was dropped and would have to return the signing amount of multiple films as Amitabh replaced him. Today, Shatrughan calls Amitabh his best friend. On the work front, Shatrughan was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha's films

Apart from Kaala Patthar, Amitabh and Shatrughan have collaborated on other blockbusters including Naseeb, Shaan, and Dostana. 

