This superstar wanted to be hero but became villain, took 'sanyaas' after flop films, made big sacrifice for Dilip Kumar

Prem Nath was not only dear to the audience for his acting skills but he was also popular for his good looks. In the 70s, Prem Nath's fame grew significantly, and reportedly, he started to earn more than Raj Kapoor.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Today, we talk about an actor in Hindi cinema who had entered the industry to become a hero, but when he did not earn money, he became a great villain of the film industry. His father had him recruited in the army, but his passion for acting was so strong that he came to the city of dreams, Mumbai, to pursue a career in acting. That actor was Prem Nath, a well-known villain of the 60s and 70s.

When Prem Nath Malhotra, who has played powerful characters in many films like 'Baadal', 'Bobby', 'Johnny Mera Naam', and 'Jaani Dushman', came to Mumbai, he joined Prithvi Theater and started his film career. After success with his first film, he established his roots in the industry. But Prem Nath could not succeed in establishing himself as a hero. There came a time when his films started flopping and he became a monk. However, later he started his career again by becoming a villain. Many are not aware that Prem Nath had a special relationship with Raj Kapoor. Prem Nath's sister Krishna married legendary actor Raj Kapoor, making Prem Nath Raj Kapoor's brother-in-law.

Prem Nath worked in many big films in his career. But there was a time in his life when troubled by his own failure in films, he distanced himself from the film world for a few years. For a few years, he started living like a monk but all this could not last long and after a few years he made a comeback in films as a villain, but this time he had given up his dream of becoming a hero.

During his acting career, Prem Nath worked with Madhubala in films like 'Baadal' and 'Aaram', among others. It was during the shooting of these films that the closeness between the two started increasing. 

According to reports, both of them had even thought about getting married. Prem Nath wanted Madhubala to convert to Hinduism and marry him, but the actress did not agree to his proposal, so both of them kept a distance. But he still liked Madhubala. After this, when there were rumours of Madhubala's relationship with Dilip Kumar, Prem Nath stepped back from his love for the sake of his friendship.

Let us tell you that in the 70s, Prem Nath's fame grew significantly, and reportedly, he started to earn more than Raj Kapoor. Reports state that Prem Nath started to charge Rs 1.25 lakh for a movie, while Raj Kapoor was being given Rs 75,000. Dev Anand earned Rs 35,000 and Dilip Kumar got Rs 50,000.

READ | This film's set was worth Rs 20 crore, actress wore 30 kg lehenga, costliest Bollywood film in decades, director was...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

