This superstar earned over Rs 1000 crore from debut film, is highest paid actress in India, got angry because...

Talking about Nayanthara's standing in the South film industry, she continues to be one of the highest-paid actresses and reigning superstars. Nayanthara was last seen in the Tamil film Iraivan. She will also be seen opposite Kamal Haasan in Indian 2.

South superstar Nayanthara made her debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's mega-blockbuster film Jawan this year. Nayanthara was highly appreciated for her action scenes and timing as she made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan with a resounding success. Jawan collected more than Rs 1138 crore at the box office, however, reports state that Nayanthara has decided not to work in Bollywood anymore.

You must be wondering what happened that made Nayanthara unhappy with her debut despite Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan being a blockbuster.

As per multiple media reports, because the credit for Jawan's success was given to Shah Rukh Khan alone, Nayanthara is unhappy despite the success of her debut Bollywood film. Nayanthara reportedly was also upset because Deepika Padukone's cameo appearance in the film stood out and was most talked about upon the film's release. Nayanthara reportedly felt sidelined because of this and has decided to not work in Bollywood anymore.

There were also reports that Nayanthara is set to work in a film with Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, because of her experience in Jawan, the actor is vary of doing so now.

It is important to note that there has been no confirmation or official word from Nayanthara or her team regarding the same.

According to reports, Nayanthara is currently the highest-paid actress in Indian cinema, commanding a substantial fee of around Rs 10 crore per film.

