This singer has sung 50000 songs, father was in ministry, she fell in love with father of 4, is his second wife, now...

Several aced singers have served the art of music and taken Indian cinema to new heights with their contributions. Today we will discuss an artiste who has almost completed 50 years of singing. She has worked with legendary composers and singers such as Ustad Vilayat Khan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Sachin Dev Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, and RD Burman. She has also collaborated with contemporaries, including Sonu Nigam, Bappi Lahiri, Anu Malik, Nadeem-Shravan, and has sung 50,000 songs in 45 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Odia, Marathi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Nepali, Assamese, Konkani, and Punjabi. This singer has been battling a medical condition for three decades, but she doesn't want to give up singing because of her health issues.

Kavita Krishnamurthy (also known as Kavita Krishnamurti)- the Indian playback and classical singer started her playback singing career in the Indian film industry in 1976. Born as Sharada into a Tamil Iyer family in New Delhi, to T. S. Krishnamurthy, an employee of the Education Ministry. Kavita began her musical training at the insistence of her aunt. who enrolled her to train under Surama Basu, where she was taught Rabindra Sangeet. Kavita began her formal training in Hindustani classical music under the guidance of classical singer Balram Puri. At eight, Kavita won a gold medal at a music competition.

In the mid-1960s, Kavita won several medals in the Inter-Ministry Classical Competition in New Delhi. Kavita recorded her first song under Vilayat Khan's composition in Kadambari (1976). The song, Aayega Aanewala (a remake of Mahal's superhit song by Lata Mangeshkar), was picturised on Shabana Azmi. After her first song, Laxmikant gave her the opportunity to work as a dubbing artist. In this job, Kavita recorded songs and cut demos of songs intended for singers like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

Kavita married L. Subramaniam, who has 4 kids

On November 11, 1999, Kavita married celebrated Indian violinist, and composer Subramaniam Lakshminarayana (also known as L Subramaniam). The singer never thought about marriage and believed that she would remain a bachelor forever, until Sri Sathya Sai Baba told her, "You will meet somebody because of your music, and you will get married. There’s no question." Subramaniam and Kavita collaborated on a song, and then they came closer with time. Subramainum was a single parent of 4 children, and he was struggling to manage his personal and professional life after his first wife, Viji Subramaniam's death. Kavita got along with Subramanium's kids, and she used to manage them when Subramanium used to travel for concerts.

The medical condition Kavita is battling

In an interview with Health Shots, Kavita revealed that she has been suffering from bronchial colds and sinus issues for 30 to 35 years. She revealed, "I have so many sinus issues…sometimes, I even suffer from asthma, but I have never thought of giving up on singing. It is a battle that I have fought so many times. Every time I come out victorious and I thank God for it."