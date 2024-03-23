Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Could be the last': Dinesh Karthik hints at IPL retirement after RCB loss vs Chennai Super Kings

India's most expensive web series cost more than Animal, Pathaan; lead star quit, shoot stuck, never saw release, now...

This singer has sung 50000 songs, father was in ministry, she fell in love with father of 4, is his second wife, now...

Bollywood's biggest flop launched star kid; superstar and Hollywood legend could not save it, earned only Rs 7 crore

Meet actress with just 3 hits in 17 years, has 2 crore followers, MLA's daughter may contest Lok Sabha elections from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Could be the last': Dinesh Karthik hints at IPL retirement after RCB loss vs Chennai Super Kings

India's most expensive web series cost more than Animal, Pathaan; lead star quit, shoot stuck, never saw release, now...

KKR vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad eye winning start against KKR

Highest totals by each team in IPL 

10 beverages to boost brain health

7 vegetarian birds and what they eat instead

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

India's most expensive web series cost more than Animal, Pathaan; lead star quit, shoot stuck, never saw release, now...

This singer has sung 50000 songs, father was in ministry, she fell in love with father of 4, is his second wife, now...

Bollywood's biggest flop launched star kid; superstar and Hollywood legend could not save it, earned only Rs 7 crore

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This singer has sung 50000 songs, father was in ministry, she fell in love with father of 4, is his second wife, now...

Kavita Krishnamurthy has been active in music for 48 years, and has sung 50000 songs in 45 languages.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 06:11 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Kavita Krishnamurthy with Laxmikant-Pyarelal (Image source: Reddit)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several aced singers have served the art of music and taken Indian cinema to new heights with their contributions. Today we will discuss an artiste who has almost completed 50 years of singing. She has worked with legendary composers and singers such as Ustad Vilayat Khan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Sachin Dev Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, and RD Burman. She has also collaborated with contemporaries, including Sonu Nigam, Bappi Lahiri, Anu Malik, Nadeem-Shravan, and has sung 50,000 songs in 45 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Odia, Marathi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Nepali, Assamese, Konkani, and Punjabi. This singer has been battling a medical condition for three decades, but she doesn't want to give up singing because of her health issues. 

The singer who has been active in music for the past 4 decades is...

Kavita Krishnamurthy (also known as Kavita Krishnamurti)- the Indian playback and classical singer started her playback singing career in the Indian film industry in 1976. Born as Sharada into a Tamil Iyer family in New Delhi, to T. S. Krishnamurthy, an employee of the Education Ministry. Kavita began her musical training at the insistence of her aunt. who enrolled her to train under Surama Basu, where she was taught Rabindra Sangeet. Kavita began her formal training in Hindustani classical music under the guidance of classical singer Balram Puri. At eight, Kavita won a gold medal at a music competition. 

In the mid-1960s, Kavita won several medals in the Inter-Ministry Classical Competition in New Delhi. Kavita recorded her first song under Vilayat Khan's composition in Kadambari (1976). The song, Aayega Aanewala (a remake of Mahal's superhit song by Lata Mangeshkar), was picturised on Shabana Azmi. After her first song, Laxmikant gave her the opportunity to work as a dubbing artist. In this job, Kavita recorded songs and cut demos of songs intended for singers like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. 

Kavita married L. Subramaniam, who has 4 kids

On November 11, 1999, Kavita married celebrated Indian violinist, and composer Subramaniam Lakshminarayana (also known as L Subramaniam). The singer never thought about marriage and believed that she would remain a bachelor forever, until Sri Sathya Sai Baba told her, "You will meet somebody because of your music, and you will get married. There’s no question." Subramaniam and Kavita collaborated on a song, and then they came closer with time. Subramainum was a single parent of 4 children, and he was struggling to manage his personal and professional life after his first wife, Viji Subramaniam's death. Kavita got along with Subramanium's kids, and she used to manage them when Subramanium used to travel for concerts. 

The medical condition Kavita is battling

In an interview with Health Shots, Kavita revealed that she has been suffering from bronchial colds and sinus issues for 30 to 35 years. She revealed, "I have so many sinus issues…sometimes, I even suffer from asthma, but I have never thought of giving up on singing. It is a battle that I have fought so many times. Every time I come out victorious and I thank God for it." 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Could be the last': Dinesh Karthik hints at IPL retirement after RCB loss vs Chennai Super Kings

Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad, new captain of defending IPL champion CSK

Holi 2024: History of the festival of colours; here's why it is celebrated

Meet Indian genius, lost his father at 12, took Rs 1 token salary from government, he is called 'architect of...

Ae Watan Mere Watan review: Sara Ali Khan, Kannan Iyer compete to bore the audience to sleep; we end up as the losers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement