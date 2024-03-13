Twitter
This person helped Amitabh Bachchan during his bankruptcy phase, actor asked him to give work, made his comeback with...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat to tie the knot? Report claims Babita ji, Tapu actors are...

Mamata Banerjee cuts ties with her brother, says, 'he can do...'

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, BJP's pick for Asansol, announces to fight elections days after withdrawing candidature

Nayab Singh Saini govt wins trust vote in Haryana Assembly day after BJP-JJP split

This person helped Amitabh Bachchan during his bankruptcy phase, actor asked him to give work, made his comeback with...

When Amitabh Bachchan suffered major financial losses and was "without a job," he reached out to a filmmaker and asked him to give him work.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 04:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amitabh Bachchan-Filmmaker who helped him to get back in Bollywood (Image source: Twitter, file photo)
Every actor has a fair share of highs and lows. Even the biggest of stars found himself helpless and irrelevant. The Mahanayak of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, ruled the 70s-80s, but there was a phase in his life when he was struggling to get back in films. In the mid-90s, Amitabh took a break from the movies and concentrated on his production ABCL Corp Ltd. After suffering major losses, Amitabh decided to make his comeback. Despite starring in the superhit Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Amitabh was no longer getting considered for lead roles and wasn't getting good roles.  

When Amitabh Bachchan asked for work from this person

Amitabh opened up about the dark phase of his life on the India Today Unforgettables (2016), and said, "I had a huge financial failure in the corporation that I began. It went bankrupt and it bankrupted me.” He further talked about how it was a time when he had no films and no money and was being hounded by creditors and many legal cases." When asked how Amitabh dealt with this major setback, Amitabh revealed that he went to Yash Chopra, and asked for work. He said, "You sit back and think 'What can I do?' and I said, 'You are an actor. Go back to acting so, that's what I did. I went to Yash ji and said I am without a job. I need it." And that's how Amitabh was added in Mohabbatein. Amitabh has given his career's biggest hits under Yash's directorial: Deewaar, Kabhi Kabhie, Kaala Patthar, Trishul, and cult-classic Silsila. 

Aditya Chopra made changes in Mohabbatein after casting Amitabh Bachchan? 

Reportedly, Aditya Chopra prepared for the Mohabbatein script even before Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. However, when Amitabh Bachchan came on board, he decided to rework the role of autocratic disciplinarian Narayan Shankar and gave him more importance. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganapath. He will soon be seen in Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin's directorial will be released in the cinemas on May 9, 2024. 

