This film starring a superstar, made for Rs 40 crore, was super flop, destroyed career of star kid, he is now..

Star kids easily get entry into the film industry, but their success is determined through their talent. Many outsiders have made their fortunes in Hindi cinema based on their acting skills. But, luck does not favour everyone. Something similar happened with Harman Baweja as well. His parents tried their best to make him a hero. He was launched in Bollywood with a big-budget film, but luck did not favour him. The movie proved to be a disaster at the box office.

Harman Baweja is the son of film director Harry Baweja and producer Pammi Baweja. In 2008, they launched Harman in Bollywood with the film 'Love Story 2050' opposite Priyanka Chopra. It was a sci-fi love story that was super flop at the box office.

Harry Baweja directed his son Harman Baweja's film 'Love Story 2050', whereas, his mother Pammi Baweja was the producer of the film. 'Love Story 2050' was made for a budget of Rs 40 crore but it failed to recover the cost at the box office.

According to Box Office India, 'Love Story 2050' collected Rs 15.23 crore in India taking its total to Rs 18.47 crore worldwide. Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra's film 'Love Story 2050' was a disaster at the box office.

After his debut film was a disaster, Harman Baweja's Bollywood career was in constant decline. His films 'Victory', 'What's Your Raashee?', and 'Dishkiyaoon' were all disasters. After this, he quit acting for good. He remained away from the silver screen for many years. In the year 2023, Harman Baweja returned to acting with the web series 'Scoop'.

