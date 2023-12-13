Headlines

DNA TV Show: Security breach in Lok Sabha brings back horrifying memory of 2001 Parliament attack, here's what happened

Explained: Security breach in Parliament, what Lok Sabha handbook says about visitors' passes

India's most popular actor right now is a five-film old actress; beat Ranbir, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika, Vijay, Rajni

Meet brothers who began as shopkeepers, bought failing company from Vijay Mallya, built it into Rs 56,000 crore firm

This Bollywood film is no. 1 non-English film on Netflix worldwide; it's not Jawan, Gadar 2, or Tiger 3

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Security breach in Lok Sabha brings back horrifying memory of 2001 Parliament attack, here's what happened

Explained: Security breach in Parliament, what Lok Sabha handbook says about visitors' passes

India's most popular actor right now is a five-film old actress; beat Ranbir, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika, Vijay, Rajni

Benefits of eating curd rice

8 ways to turn noodles into a healthy meal

IPL 2024: Most valuable teams, their brand value

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

India's most popular actor right now is a five-film old actress; beat Ranbir, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika, Vijay, Rajni

Shah Rukh Khan fans to organise Dunki first day first shows in 240 Indian cities and in 50 overseas locations

The Role That Changed My Life: Manoj Bajpayee says Satya allowed him to believe he could do lead roles in films

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood film is no. 1 non-English film on Netflix worldwide; it's not Jawan, Gadar 2, or Tiger 3

Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller Mission Raniganj has been trending at the top spot on Netflix worldwide in the non-English film category.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

2023 has truly been a glorious year for Bollywood as we have seen three films earning more than Rs 500 crore in India - Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan. There have been multiple films, which have also been appreciated by the audiences including OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and 12th Fail to name a new.

Now, another Bollywood film released this year has shaken up the digital world. Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj has been trending at the top position worldwide in the Non-English films category. The film has been trending at the top spot in India for the last two weeks and had taken the fifth spot in the global charts last week, from which it has now secured the number one place this week.

The rescue thriller is inspired by a real disaster that took place in Raniganj, West Bengal in 1989, which left six miners dead and 65 trapped in a flooded coal mine. The mining engineer and trained rescue official Jaswant Singh Gill, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, rescused those 65 miners and became a national hero. 

The surge in popularity on Netflix comes as a welcome opportunity for those who may have missed the theatrical release, allowing audiences to witness the awe-inspiring tale of courage and resilience from the comfort of their homes. The success of Mission Raniganj on the streaming giant showcases the power of storytelling and the gripping narrative that revolves around the real-life heroics of Jaswant Singh Gill.

Apart from Akshay, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Jameel Khan, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sudhir Pandey, and Shishir Sharma. The film was earlier reportedly titled Capsule Gill and The Great Indian Rescue.

It is the second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and director Tinu Suresh Desai after seven years. Desai had directed the Khiladi star in the 2016 crime thriller Rustom, which was also based on a real life story of Indian naval officer KM Nanavati, who was tried for the murder of his wife's lover Prem Ahuja, in what became the last jury trial in the Indian legal history.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor films that should have been blockbusters instead of Animal: Bombay Velvet, Jagga Jasoos, Shamshera, and more

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Even if we get more screens...': Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur on Prabhas-starrer's 'ugly fights' with SRK's Dunki

Tata’s Rs 40,000 crore first move to disrupt $43.36 billion global market revealed

Meet fitness influencer Pawan Sahu, India's top YouTube breakout creator of 2023; know about his earnings, net worth

UK PM Rishi Sunak gets locked out of 10 Downing Street home briefly, video surfaces

Mission Start Ab trailer: 10 startups vie to become India's next unicorn in Shark Tank rival, release date out

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE