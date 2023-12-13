This Bollywood film is no. 1 non-English film on Netflix worldwide; it's not Jawan, Gadar 2, or Tiger 3

Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller Mission Raniganj has been trending at the top spot on Netflix worldwide in the non-English film category.

2023 has truly been a glorious year for Bollywood as we have seen three films earning more than Rs 500 crore in India - Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan. There have been multiple films, which have also been appreciated by the audiences including OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and 12th Fail to name a new.

Now, another Bollywood film released this year has shaken up the digital world. Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj has been trending at the top position worldwide in the Non-English films category. The film has been trending at the top spot in India for the last two weeks and had taken the fifth spot in the global charts last week, from which it has now secured the number one place this week.

The rescue thriller is inspired by a real disaster that took place in Raniganj, West Bengal in 1989, which left six miners dead and 65 trapped in a flooded coal mine. The mining engineer and trained rescue official Jaswant Singh Gill, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, rescused those 65 miners and became a national hero.

The surge in popularity on Netflix comes as a welcome opportunity for those who may have missed the theatrical release, allowing audiences to witness the awe-inspiring tale of courage and resilience from the comfort of their homes. The success of Mission Raniganj on the streaming giant showcases the power of storytelling and the gripping narrative that revolves around the real-life heroics of Jaswant Singh Gill.

Apart from Akshay, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Jameel Khan, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sudhir Pandey, and Shishir Sharma. The film was earlier reportedly titled Capsule Gill and The Great Indian Rescue.

It is the second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and director Tinu Suresh Desai after seven years. Desai had directed the Khiladi star in the 2016 crime thriller Rustom, which was also based on a real life story of Indian naval officer KM Nanavati, who was tried for the murder of his wife's lover Prem Ahuja, in what became the last jury trial in the Indian legal history.



READ | Ranbir Kapoor films that should have been blockbusters instead of Animal: Bombay Velvet, Jagga Jasoos, Shamshera, and more