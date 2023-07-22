Headlines

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it's not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

Jaipur Shocker: Boyfriend kills woman who was going to get engaged to another man, hangs self in Jhunjhunu

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall; check details

Watch: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur slams 'pathetic umpiring' after IND vs BAN 3rd ODI ends in tie

Bollywood

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it’s not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

This Bollywood film which also stars one of the highest-paid actors holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 08:13 PM IST

Aamir Khan’s 2001 blockbuster Lagaan won a total of 49 awards and the performances of the actors was also well appreciated Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s Sholay also collected several accolades but one of the Bollywood films hold the Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards. 

The film was released in 2000 and went on to become a blockbuster. The movie starred two debutants and one of them is now one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood. The film is none other than Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. 

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, helmed by Rakesh Roshan went on to become a blockbuster and the film collected a total of 92 accolades leading its name to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2002. The film’s name was also added to the Limica Book of Records in 2003 for winning the most awards won by Bollywood films. 

Rakesh Roshan bagged his first-ever Filmfare award for Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Hrithik Roshan bagged Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Debut for the same film. 

Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai stars Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 10 crore and collected Rs 78.93 crore worldwide. 

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy filming for his upcoming movie Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie is helmed by Siddharth Anand and is scheduled to release in 2024. On the other hand, Ameesha Patel will be next seen in the movie Gadar 2 which also stars Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the movie is scheduled to release on August 11. The film is a direct sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and is set to clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer at the box office.

