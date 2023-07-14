Headlines

Hrithik Roshan honours his grandfather's 'immortal legacy' with this song

Hrithik Roshan honours his grandfather’s ‘immortal legacy’ with this song

Hrithik Roshan dropped a picture of his grandfather Roshan on his Instagram handle. He used one of the composer’s memorable tracks as the backdrop.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan has made a strong name for himself in the industry with some power-packed performances over the years. But did you know that Hrithik is the grandson of one of the most legendary music composers in the film industry? Hrithik, the son of actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, is the grandson of music composer, Roshan, whose name the family uses as their surname. Today, July 14, marks the late music director’s 106th birth anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming post for his grandfather.


The Guzaarish star posted a still of his grandfather, Roshan, with one of his memorable tracks, Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein, playing in the backdrop. For those unaware, the music composer created this track for the 1968 drama, Anokhi Raat, starring Sanjeev Kumar as the protagonist.

In his post, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he was proud of his grandfather's extraordinary lineage. He further stated that his grandfather never got to celebrate the success of the song, Oh Re Taal Mile, as he passed away shortly after recording it.

Check Hrithik Roshan’s post:
 

Hrithik Roshan’s heartfelt note for his grandfather went like this, "Today marks the 106th birth anniversary of my Daduji - Roshan, whose name I inherit . Although I never had the honor of meeting him, learning from him or physically experiencing his love, I am blessed with a priceless treasure: his work... his music. Legends have a way of transcending time through their art. His songs are the foundation of the Roshan family’s journey and I am immensely proud to be a part of his extraordinary lineage."

Hrithik Roshan also wrote, "Celebrating my Daduji’s immortal legacy through one of my favourite songs by him... I celebrate this song even more because my Daduji never got to celebrate its success… he passed away soon after he recorded this brilliant track. He was 40 years old."

Reaction to Hrithik Roshan's post

Hrithik Roshan's father and director Rakesh Roshan commented on the post, "Glorious Happy Birthday Papa."

Anil Kapoor posted three red heart emojis in the comments section.

Hrithik Roshan's professional commitments

Hrithik Roshan has an exciting lineup with Siddharth Anand's aerial action drama, Fighter. Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover are also a part of the film's core cast.

Hrithik Roshan also has War 2 opposite Jr NTR in his kitty.

 

