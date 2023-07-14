Hrithik Roshan honours his grandfather’s ‘immortal legacy’ with this song

bollywood
Hrithik Roshan dropped a picture of his grandfather Roshan on his Instagram handle. He used one of the composer’s memorable tracks as the backdrop.
Hrithik Roshan has made a strong name for himself in the industry with some power-packed performances over the years. But did you know that Hrithik is the grandson of one of the most legendary music composers in the film industry? Hrithik, the son of actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, is the grandson of music composer, Roshan, whose name the family uses as their surname. Today, July 14, marks the late music director’s 106th birth anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming post for his grandfather.
Hrithik Roshan’s heartfelt note for his grandfather went like this, "Today marks the 106th birth anniversary of my Daduji - Roshan, whose name I inherit . Although I never had the honor of meeting him, learning from him or physically experiencing his love, I am blessed with a priceless treasure: his work... his music. Legends have a way of transcending time through their art. His songs are the foundation of the Roshan family’s journey and I am immensely proud to be a part of his extraordinary lineage."
Hrithik Roshan also wrote, "Celebrating my Daduji’s immortal legacy through one of my favourite songs by him... I celebrate this song even more because my Daduji never got to celebrate its success… he passed away soon after he recorded this brilliant track. He was 40 years old."
Reaction to Hrithik Roshan's post
Hrithik Roshan's father and director Rakesh Roshan commented on the post, "Glorious Happy Birthday Papa."
Anil Kapoor posted three red heart emojis in the comments section.
Hrithik Roshan's professional commitments
Hrithik Roshan has an exciting lineup with Siddharth Anand's aerial action drama, Fighter. Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover are also a part of the film's core cast.
Hrithik Roshan also has War 2 opposite Jr NTR in his kitty.