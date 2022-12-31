Hrithik Roshan reveals he didn't want Shah Rukh Khan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, opens up on having no money for photoshoot

Hrithik Roshan-Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan's recent interview with Baradwaj Rangan has proven to be a goldmine, where the former opened up like never before. Apart from admitting the failure of his recent release Vikram Vedha, and his kids' reaction to his act in Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik even spilt some beans about his debut in Bollywood as well.

In 2000, Bollywood saw one of the biggest on-screen debuts with director Rakesh Roshan's son Hrithik with Ameesha Patel in the romantic drama Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Hrithik's debut is still considered one of the most successful debuts in cinema history. But little did you know, that KNPH was never planned with Hrithik. In the latest interview, Krrish star revealed that his father told him multiple times that he will not be going to make a film for him, and he is on his own.

Hrithik further revealed that when he started looking out for work, he couldn't afford his photoshoot. "So, I was doing screen tests, I did a couple of them, I was looking for work. For my photo session, I had no money. I had promised Daboo Ratnani that I will pay him once I start to earn. All of this was going on, and suddenly, I got this offer. And all I knew was that I had to satisfy my director,” Hrithik added.

The Bang Bang star stated that when his father Rakesh got to know that he was doing screen tests, and was getting offers, "Maybe he sat down one day and thought, ‘Yeh kya ho raha hai, am I losing out?’ He was making a film at that time with Shah Rukh (Khan) or Aamir (Khan) which fell through," Hrithik revealed.

Roshan further added that Rakesh had another thought, and while he was working on the scripting of that film all the writers suggested that this film needs a new boy or new girl. Even he was a part of that discussion. Even he agreed, and said ‘Yes, papa, I don’t want to see Shah Rukh do this’. And, when this got very repetitive, Rakesh revealed, ‘That’s not what I had in mind, I’m taking you in the film’.”