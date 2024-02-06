Twitter
This Aishwarya Rai lookalike was plucked from school by Salman and turned heroine, never gave a hit, last film was...

Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike who debuted with Salman Khan.

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

From Sonakshi Sinha to Zareen Khan, many Bollywood actresses have started their careers with Salman Khan. While some became stars, others quit the industry. One such actress who debuted with the superstar failed to give a single hit in her career in Bollywood. 

The actress we are talking about was referred to as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike and after her flop Bollywood debut, she turned to Telugu films and got away from Hindi cinema. She is none other than Sneha Ullal. 

Sneha Ullal made her debut alongside Salman Khan at the age of 18. The actress shared the screen with the superstar in the movie Lucky: No Time for Love. Though it tanked at the box office, after the movie, she was noted for her striking similarities in appearance with Aishwarya Rai. She then appeared in Aryan alongside Sohail Khan which also failed to impress the audience. 

After this, the actress took a break from Bollywood. Talking about the same, the actress said, "I was diagnosed with an ‘autoimmune disorder’. It’s a blood-related illness where my own immune system kept me unwell. So my body would become so weak that I would not be able to stand on my feet for more than 30 to 40 minutes and because I kept shooting for films even with this illness, it got worse. To a point, I didn’t have the strength to do what an actress is expected to do - running around, dancing continuously shooting, etc. That’s when I had to stop and start my medication, because, there was no point in doing films and then falling sick every other day." 

She later made her debut in Telugu movies with Ullasamga Utsahamga, which turned out to be a huge hit. Nenu Meeku Telusa? was her second Telugu release. It was followed by an appearance in the song Nuvvu ready in the Telugu movie King opposite Nagarjuna.

Though the actress gave some hits in the Telugu film industry, she failed to give even a single hit in Bollywood. Her last film Love You Loktantra released in 2022 was also a flop. Before this, the actress also made her OTT debut with the series Expiry Date in 2020. 

