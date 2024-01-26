This actress became star at 17, charged Rs 2.5 crore for 15-minute act, vanished from films, has done no film in 9 years

This Bollywood actress once charged Rs 16.46 lakh per minute for a song-and-dance appearance at Mumbai’s suburban hotel.

The journey to stardom isn't easy, and staying relevant with time is more difficult. Bollywood has seen many stars that become forgotten with time. Today, we will talk about a superstar, who had big hits in the 2000s, she was regarded as a sex symbol and was featured on the '50 Most Desirable Women' for three years. Today, this actress has almost disappeared from Bollywood. Her last hit film was in 2012. Once known as Bong bombshell, Bipasha Basu, is currently enjoying the phase of parenthood with her husband Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha became a star in her teens

Born on January 7, 1979, in Delhi, Bipasha had always been a studious girl. In her school, Bipasha was even appointed as the head girl and was fondly called 'Lady Goonda' due to her commanding persona. After completing her board exams, Basu aspired to become a doctor and wanted to pursue a career in medicine. However, she met Mehr Jesia at a hotel in Kolkata, and she was offered to become a model. At the age of 17, Bipasha became a supermodel.

Not Akshay Kumar, but Bipasha was making her debut with Abhishek Bachchan?

At 21, Bipasha made her debut in Bollywood with Abbas-Mustan's Ajnabee. In the 2001 suspense thriller, Bipasha was paired opposite Akshay Kumar. However, Bipasha was making her debut with Abhishek Bachchan's launch pad. Yes, in the late 90s, Bipasha was signed by Jaya Bachchan for her production, Aakhri Mughal. JP Dutta was directing the film, and it was supposed to be Abhishek's debut film. But, the movie got shelved, and Bipasah went on to sign Ajnabee.

Once considered a sex symbol

After Ajnabee, Bipasha consolidated her position in Bollywood by giving blockbusters such as Raaz (2002), Jism (2003), No Entry (2005), Dhoom 2 (2006), and Race (2008). Bipasha's choices of films and roles made her feature a notable spot in the '50 Most Desirable Women' list three times. Additionally, she received the title of "Sexiest Woman in Asia" in both 2005 and 2007 from the UK magazine Eastern Eye.

Bipasha charged Rs 2.5 crore for a 15-minute act

As Business Standard reported in 2013, Bipasha performed at an event, Seduction 2010, at Mumbai’s Sahara Star, and for her 15-minute song-and-dance performance, she charged Rs 2.5 crore. As per this report, Bipasha charged Rs 16.46 lakh per minute. In 2007, Bipasha earned Rs 1 crore for her performance at the same venue.

Bipasha's last hit and disappearance

Since the 2010s, Bipasha saw a dip in her career. Her last hit film was Raaz 3 (2012). Vikram Bhatt-directed is still the highest-grossing horror film, and Bipasha won praise for her acting chops. After Raaz 3, Bipasha was seen in Aatma (2013), Creature 3D (2014), Humshakals (2014), and Alone (2015). Baring average Alone, the rest of the films were box office disasters. Her last Bollywood outing was a cameo appearance in Welcome To New York (2018). Bipasha has made her OTT debut with Dangerous (2020). But since then, she has disappeared from films and series. At present, Bipasha has promoted herself as a dutiful mother, and she's enjoying the phase of motherhood with her 14-month-old munchkin Devi Basu Singh Grover.