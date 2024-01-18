Headlines

Bollywood

This actor's Bollywood journey is now a case study in UK; it's not Irrfan, Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya

Read on to know which National Award-winning actor is being talked about, whose influential Bollywood journey has now been made into a case study in United Kingdom.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:35 PM IST

This actor is now a case study in UK
Multiple Bollywood stars have achieved international recognition in their careers including Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor. Now, one actor's illustrious Bollywood journey and its impact has been made into a case study in United Kingdom.

We are talking about the National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana. A top London-based behavioural insights company, Canvas8, has conducted a case study on the impact of Brand Ayushmann Khurrana in India and amongst Indians. Titled 'How actor Ayushmann Khurrana brings advocacy to Bollywood', this in-depth case study focusses on how the actor resonates with his countrymen, how he is the most relatable and the most woke Indian personality. 

The case study's citation reads, "In an industry known for formulaic films, Khurrana’s journey to Bollywood stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. An important aspect of Khurrana’s journey is his choice to do 'risky' films. He played a cross-gender actor in the Dream Girl films, a male gynaecologist student in Doctor G, and a regular sperm donor in Vicky Donor...saying yes to films which others were probably rejecting or not even considering."

It continues, "Khuranna's renown has been growing steadily, being named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020. His child rights activism for UNICEF also gained him the Time 100 Impact Award in 2023. On top of these are his numerous film accolades throughout his 11-year career, which he credits to his characters deeply rooted in society."

"Indian audiences have become more receptive to characters who are somewhat unconventional. This has been shaking up Indian cinema, with mainstream filmmakers believing this post-pandemic taste will only become clearer in the coming years. But a shift to more realistic and thought-provoking content can already be seen in the success of Khurrana's gender-crossing Dream Girl 2 in 2023, which successfully became part of the 100 crore club, an industry term for films that reach INR 1 billion (about $11.99 million) in the box office", the case study's citation concluded.

READ | Not Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, or Ajay Devgn, this actor has won most National Film Awards for Best Actor

 

