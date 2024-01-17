Not Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, or Ajay Devgn, this actor has won most National Film Awards for Best Actor

Headlines

DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: India beat Afghanistan in second Super Over thriller, sweep series 3-0

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

'Understand actions that countries take in self defence': India on Iran missile strike in Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

10 strongest currencies in the world

Batters with most sixes in T20Is

10 animals that bring good luck

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha': List Of Cricketers Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Importance Of Shri Ram’s Name In Indian Culture

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

Manoj Bajpayee reveals his viral shirtless photo with six-pack abs was photoshopped: 'It's impossible to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, or Ajay Devgn, this actor has won most National Film Awards for Best Actor

Read on to know which actor has won the National Film Award for Best Actor four times in his career, the most by any Indian actor.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 07:06 PM IST

article-main
Most National Film Awards for Best Actor/File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

National Film Award is the most respectable honour an Indian artiste can receive in their career. The National Film Award for Best Actor was instituted in 1967 and Uttam Kumar was its first recipient. The latest recipient is Allu Arjun, who won the honour for his phenomenal performance in Pushpa The Rise: Part 1. 

Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, and Ajay Devgn have won the National Film Award for Best Actor thrice. Sanjeev Kumar, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, and Dhanush have been awarded twice with this honour. Manoj Bajpayee has been a recipient of this honour only once in his career. The one actor who has won the National Film Award for Best Actor the most times is Amitabh Bachchan, who has been awarded with this honour four times in his career.

Bachchan's first National Film Award for Best Actor came for his memorable performance as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in Mukul Anand's 1990 film Agneepath. The legendary actor received his second honour for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black in which he played Debraj Sahai, a teacher of a visually and hearing impaired woman named Michelle McNally, essayed by Rani Mukerji.

For the 2009 R. Balki directorial Paa, the veteran actor received his third National Award for his brilliant performance as Auro, a 12-year-old boy having the rare genetic condition of progeria. Amitabh's fourth National Award was for playing a cantankerous father Bhashkor Banerjee in Shoojit Sircar's 2015 film Piku, in which Deepika Padukone played the titular role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be seen in two much-awaited pan-India films this year. The first is Nag Ashwin's big-budget sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The second is TJ Gnanavel's action thriller Vettaiyan, which also features Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

READ | This actor starred in Guinness World Record film, walked off from sets when Yash Johar arranged 99 camels instead of 100

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

School teacher grooves to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, viral video wins internet

Watch: India's pioneer in the NBA, 'Giant' Satnam Singh transforms into a chokeslam artist

Meet Sumit Nagal, 26-year-old tennis player shining at Australian Open, leaves star player…

Pitch invader detained for hugging Virat Kohli, receives garlands, watch viral video

Meet woman, a Stanford graduate who left a high-paying job in US to build Rs 8000 crore company with her husband

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE