These Bollywood siblings once lived in extreme poverty, had only Rs 30 when father died, now worth over Rs 125 crore

These Bollywood siblings lived in a storeroom for 6 years and are now worth over Rs 120 crore.

Many stars in Bollywood have struggled to make their name in the Industry and these stars have often talked about their hardships in interviews. One such Bollywood siblings made their way from poverty to being one of the most famous names in the industry.

The Bollywood sibling we are talking about spent their childhood in poverty and had only Rs 30 when their father died. Now, they are one of the most famous names in the film industry and own luxurious homes. They are none other than Farah Khan and Sajid Khan.

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan are children of Kamran Khan, a stuntman-turned-filmmaker, and are cousins of Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Farah started her career as a choreographer and later ventured into directing. Sajid Khan on the other hand started his career as a TV host and later turned to direction. Today, both of them are well-known filmmakers in the industry.

The brother-sister duo lost their father when they were 14 and 18 respectively. Farah revealed in an interview that his father only left Rs 30 when he died and they had to struggle to arrange the funeral of their father.

She further recalled how after her father’s films flopped, her mother took her and Sajid and lived in a store room. She said, “We have seen overnight failure. It was released on Friday, it was out of theatres by Saturday, and by Sunday we had become poor. He had put everything including mummy's jewellery because he was so sure that the movie would do well. For 13 years, till he died, he had no work. We had moved to 1 bhk from a 4bhk.”

She added, “I don't want to sound like a tragedy because my dad had started drinking. From I was 5 till I was 13, we lived like that. Then my mom decided to leave with me and Sajid overnight, wo bhi ek picture ka scene tha (it was like a film scene). Jaha ab Soho house hai, waha Juhu beach ke bus stop pe raat ke 2 baje khade they- mummy aur 2 bachche (Where there is Soho house now, there my mom was standing at the bus stop at 2 am with me and Sajid). We took a rickshaw and went to live with Daisy Irani aunty for next 5 years.”

She further talked about how poor they were and how her mother worked as a housekeeping in a hotel to make ends meet. She recalled, “Humare ghar mein literally kuch nahi tha, hum ghar ka darwaza khula karke sote they kyunki koi aayega to kuch dekar hi jayega, leke koi ja nahi sakta.”

Farah Khan started her journey as a choreographer. She got her first chance when Saroj Khan walked out of the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and she took over. After this, she never looked back and went on to choreograph actors like Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and also collaborated on international projects like Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams, and Vanity Fair. Not only this, she also trained Colombian pop star Shakira for a Bollywood version of her song Hips Don't Lie.

After this, at the age of 39, she made her directorial debut with the film Main Hoon Naa starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen. The film went on to be one of the highest-grossers. This was followed by Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year. She made her acting debut in the film Shirin Farhad ki Toh Nikal Padi.

Sajid Khan on the other hand started his career as a television host in the TV show Main Bhi Detective in 1995. He then hosted a music countdown show Ikke Pe Ikka in 1996. He made his directorial career with the movie Darna Zaroori Hai and then went on to direct movies like Heyy Babyy, Housefull, and Housefull 2 and all three were a commercial success. However, his next two films Himmatwala and Humshakals were major box-office failures. He was last seen participating in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16 and is now awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 100%.

Farah Khan has now become India’s highest-paid choreographer charges Rs 50 lakh per song and has a whopping net worth of Rs 85 crore which makes her even richer than many of the younger leading actors in Bollywood. Sajid Khan on the other hand has a whopping net worth of Rs 40 crore according to reports. Their combined net worth is over Rs 125 crore. They both live in a luxurious house in Mumbai now and enjoy a lavish lifestyle.

