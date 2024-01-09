Headlines

India's highest paid choreographer earns Rs 50 lakh per song, is richer than many heroes; it's not Vaibhavi, Remo, Geeta

India's highest paid choreographer has a net worth higher than many Bollywood heroes.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

India's highest paid choreographer as a young dancer in the 90s
Songs have become an ilanielable part of films today. A good dance number is often the backbone of the promotional campaign of a big-budget film. Hence, the importance of choreographers has been increased in films. Today, top choreographers charge several lakhs per song, often outdoing even actors in their fees per film. And when it comes to the numero uno choreographer in the country, only sky is the limit.

India’s highest paid choreographer is...

Farah Khan, who has been the top choreographer in India for two decades, is the highest paid in the country as well. As per reports, Farah charges up to Rs 50 lakh per song as a choreographer. Farah has beaten the likes of Remo D’Souza, Ganesh Hegde, and Vaibhavi Merchant, all of whom are jointly second, charging somewhere between Rs 25-50 lakh per song, as per a Mid-Day report.

Farah Khan’s enormous net worth

Farah Khan started off as a dancer and choreographer but later turned filmmaker as well, directing hits like Main Hoon Na, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year. Venturing into film direction and production helped Farah expand her portfolio and increase her wealth. As per reports, the choreographer-turned-filmmaker is now worth over Rs 85 crore, which makes her even richer than many of the younger leading actors in Bollywood, no mean feat for someone who started their career as a backup dancer.

Farah Khan’s recent work

While Farah has reduced her choreography workload since becoming a filmmaker, she still occasionally choreographs songs. Her last outing was Chaleya from Jawan, where she had Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara dance to her tunes. She also acted on screen in a cameo in the recently-released comedy film Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan. In the film, she played a fictionalised version of herself. Farah was also seen as the host of The Khatra Show in 2022.

