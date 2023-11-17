Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan rejected Happy New Year's version similar to Dunki: ‘It was about 4 boys who...'

Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan rejected an earlier version of Happy New Year and feels Dunki looks similar.

Shah Rukh Khan made his blockbuster comeback this year with Pathaan and now after giving another blockbuster, Jawan, the actor is all set to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Now, Farah Khan, recently revealed that she had pitched a similar script to SRK that he rejected a few years ago.

In a conversation with Harsh Lambachiya and Bharti Singh in their podcast, Farah Khan revealed that she was shocked to see the promo of Dunki as the story of quite similar to the earlier version of Happy New Year that Shah Rukh Khan didn’t like.

She said, “I wrote a version of Happy New Year that Shah Rukh did not like. It is very strange because now I’m watching the promo of Dunki… That Happy New Year was about 4 boys who want to go to America and be tadipaar and the only way they want to do it is if they take part in a dance competition because the finals are in Las Vegas.” Farah further added that Shah Rukh Khan didn’t like it and said, “Then Shah Rukh said ‘I will look too old, I’m too old to play this young boy’.”

Dunki’s promo implied that there is a group of people who want to go to the US, even if it means taking an illegal route to get there. Some fans also speculated that the film is a different version of Munna Bhai Chale America which was supposed to be made with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi but never took off.

Happy New Year was a heist film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, and Abhishek Bachchan. The film collected Rs 397 crore worldwide at the box office and was a huge hit.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 22. The movie will clash with Prabhas’ Salaar on Christmas.

