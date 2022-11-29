The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumaar reacts to Nadav Lapid's 'vulgar' remark, says 'one can't deny...'

Darshan Kumaar in The Kashmir Files/File photo

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who's the jury head at the recently held International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2022, has been facing backlash for passing controversial remarks on Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Kashmir Files at the closing ceremony of the festival on Monday, November 28.

Lapid called The Kashmir Files a "propaganda, vulgar film", adding that he was "shocked" to see the film in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival. A video from the festival went viral in which Lapid is seen criticising the film. His remarks did not go down well with many and have caused an uproar on social media.





Darshan Kumaar, who played one of the key characters named Krishna Pandit in Vivek Agnihotri's film, too, reacted to Lapid's comments. Speaking to ANI, Darshan said, "Everyone has their own individual opinions on anything they see and perceive. But one can't deny the fact that The Kashmir Files is a film which has depicted the actual plight of Kashmiri pandit community who are still fighting for justice against the brutal acts of terrorism so this film is not on vulgarity but on reality."

For the unversed, the Israeli writer and filmmaker said this about The Kashmir Files, "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for the artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to share open disfeelings with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion."

Released in March earlier this year, the film was declared tax-free in multiple states governed by the ruling party Bhartiya Janta Party - Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh and few states even provided official vacations to government employees to go and watch the film.