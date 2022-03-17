'The Kashmir Files' actor Darshan Kumaar discloses he went into depression after playing Krishna Pandit

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, 'The Kashmir Files' has been a thunderous success at the box office with collections of close to Rs 79.25 crore at the Indian box office within six days of its release on March 11. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial features brilliant performances from its entire cast including Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Darshan Kumaar.

Now, in a recent interview, Darshan has revealed that he went into depression after portraying his character. Darshan plays Anupam Kher's grandson Krishna Pandit, a conflicted Kashmiri youth who unravels the horrific truth behind his own family's deaths and attempts to understand the gruesome tragedy of the Kashmiri Pandits. His monologue in the film's climax is being highly appreciated.

While talking to BollywoodLife.com, Darshan disclosed what made him sign up for the film as he said that when he met the film's director Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi, who also stars in the film as Professor Radhika Menon trying to brainwash Darshan's character, for the first time together, they both showed him a real victim video for half an hour to get the gist of what happened to Kashmiri Pandits. Kumaar mentioned that he was ashamed of himself for not knowing this part about Kashmir and hence he decided to do 'The Kashmir Files'.

"Honestly, this character took an emotional toll on me and I went into depression. I did meditation for two weeks to get off that feeling. When people watch the film in theatres they cannot hold on to their emotions and they come out crying. Imagine I was living that character for40 days It was damn painful. It is one of the most difficult characters I have done in my life," the actor added while talking to the same entertainment portal.



Before 'The Kashmir Files', Darshan Kumaar has acted in films like 'Mary Kom', 'NH 10', 'Toofan', and 'Baaghi 2'. He also features as Major Sameer, one of the main antagonists, in the successful Amazon Prime Video series 'The Family Man'.