The Kashmir Files co-producer Pallavi Joshi reacts to Nadav Lapid's 'propaganda vulgar' comment on Anupam Kher starrer

Actress Pallavi Joshi reacted to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid's comment on The Kashmir Files. Pallavi, who starred and co-produced the film with her husband, director Vivek Agnihotri shared a prolonged post about Lapid's bashing the film as 'propaganda and vulgar' on the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 on her Instagram.

Pallavi captioned the post as "Here is my official statement to Nadav Lapid. Jai Hind," and wrote, "For decades the international community remained silent on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. After three decades, the Indian film industry, finally realised that it needs to tell India's stories truthfully and objectively."

She further added, "Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not be the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for political agenda to preserve an old, false, and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overshwlemed by the way people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rude and vulgar statements of a genocide denier."

Joshi further added that, "I would like to assure our audience and supporters that 'The Kashmir Files' remains a people's film. I also want to the Israeli Ambassador H.E Naor Gilon and Consul General Shri Kabbi Shoshani for their support. I Am Buddha stands for India and we will continue the path of truth and resilience to keep making meaningful cinema with original Indian content. Pallavi Joshi."

Earlier, director Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and others panned filmmaker Lapid's views on the film.