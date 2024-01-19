Tanishaa Mukerji calls Animal pro-feminist film that 'endorses equality' and 'makes women understand their hypocrisy'

Tanishaa Mukerji has supported Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga amid criticism.

Tanishaa Mukerji has become the latest celeb to wade into the controversy around Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, has been criticised by manyb for being misogynist and several lines from the film have been slammed for being sexist. The director, however, has defended his work. Tanisha has also thrown her weight behind the film now.

"My take on Animal is that it wasn't an anti-feminist film at all,” the actress says, adding, “In fact, I truly feel that it was a film that endorses equality on many levels. For instance, when Ranbir's character tells his sister about speaking up after having done her education from the prestigious Harvard University, that's in a way motivating her to take over the business and use her mind and education for it. I thought that was absolutely brilliant.”

The actress praises Ranbir’s character in the film, which many have called toxic. Tanisha, however, says that the movie is not sexist but something that holds up a mirror to women. “The movie is pretty much in favour of feminism and so is Ranbir's character. It was very realistic because in certain instances, it actually makes women understand their own hypocrisy better. For instance, when Ranbir tells Rashmika that you are fine with me killing people but you aren't fine with me cheating on you? Isn't that hypocrisy? What is worse? Murder or cheating? I thought it was a very well-written film and beautifully done. I loved every moment of Animal. I know a lot of women who perhaps won't see the movie thinking it's anti-women. But I genuinely feel they need to see the movie because it's not anti-women by any means. We need to understand the psyche of men who have to take care of their entire family. We have to understand the psyche of men who have been brought up from childhood to be the responsible one.

Comparing Vanga to Hollywood auteur Quentin Tarantino, Tanishaa says that Animal promotes equality in an entertaining manner. “I also feel it was very pro-feminism especially because of that scene where Ranbir tells Rashmika that you are getting married to someone just because of the choice of your parents. Whereas, in the olden days, women used to choose the strongest men because they used to fight, kill, and show their strength and worthiness. At that time, the women used to choose and what else can be superior to that? That's truly the height of feminism. Telling a woman to choose the strongest man who can protect and take care of you is the best thing ever. That's the world we live in today and that's why, I feel women need to realize this. If women become strong, men automatically become stronger with their support.”

Animal, which released on December 1, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, along with Triptii Dimri in a cameo. The film received mixed reviews but was a hit at the box office, raking in over Rs 900 crore worldwide.