Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna says she was 'crying for real' after slapping Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'I didn’t know...'

Rashmika Mandanna praised director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for writing the important sequence in which she slaps Ranbir Kapoor in the blockbuster Animal.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 07:09 AM IST

Edited by

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama Animal became one of the biggest blockbusters in the Indian cinema as it grossed more than Rs 900 crore worldwide. The film also starred Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Triptii Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor in key supporting roles.

In one of the important sequences in the film, Rashmika's character of Geetanjali slaps his husband Ranvijay, played by Ranbir, after he reveals that he has slept with Zoya, Triptii's character, to know her real intentions. Now, in a recent interview, the Pushpa actress has opened up about the shooting the scene and how she comforted Ranbir after slapping him.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Rashmika said, "The whole sequence was one take because there was a lot of moving. It wasn’t predictable. I didn’t know what I was going to do. Sandeep told me just to feel how a person in this situation would feel. I remember only this. I don’t remember anything between the action and the cut. I just can’t process it. My brain was just going blank."

"After the sequence, I was crying for real. I have slapped him, I am screaming, the chaos is happening and I go to Ranbir and I am like, ‘Was that okay? Are you okay?'. We finished that sequence in half a day. I loved it, and at that moment I realised that this is the high of being an actor. People don’t write sequences like this every time. I am so glad that I did this movie and this sequence. I was surprised with myself", she added.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial divided the audiences. While one half criticised the film for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogny, and for showcasing excessive violence, the other half called it raw and real, asking the detractors to watch it simply as a movie instead of expecting a moral lesson in return.

READ | Not Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, or Ajay Devgn, this actor has won most National Film Awards for Best Actor

