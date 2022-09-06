Tamannaah Bhatia wants to become Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal's bouncer for a day

Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia launched the trailer of her upcoming comedy-drama Babli Bouncer in Mumbai on Monday, September 5. Set in Asola Fatehpur, known as the village of bouncers, the actress plays Babli, a 'desi pehelwaan' in the film who takes up a job as a lady bouncer in a club.

At the trailer launch event, the Baahubali actress was asked to name two male Bollywood heroes whom she would like to protect as their bouncer. Tamannaah was quick to take the names of Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal as she said, "Kaafi saare log hain jinki bouncer main banna chahungi, abhi aapne mujhe wishlist de hi di hai toh might as well, Hrithik (Roshan) is someone I would love to be, in fact, if I get a chance to be a bouncer for a day, I would love to be his bouncer. Would love to be Vicky Kaushal’s bouncer for a day. Ya, favourites", as per a report in IndiaToday.in.

Babi Bouncer marks Madhur Bhandarkar's return to direction after five years as his last directorial Indu Sarkar, set during the emergency period in India, was released in 2017. Madhur has helmed critically acclaimed films like Traffic Signal, Corporate, Page 3, and Chandni Bar in the past.

Tamannaah's most famous Hindi film appearance is in Sajid Khan's action comedy Himmatwala opposite Ajay Devgn in 2013. The film, which turned out to be a disaster at the box office, official remake of the 1983 film of the same name by K. Raghavendra Rao which starred Jeetendra and Sridevi in the lead roles.



Apart from Bhatia, Babli Bouncer also stars Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid, Saurabh Shukla, and Saanand Verma in pivotal roles. The film will stream directly on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on September 23 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu as it is shot simultaneously in the three languages.