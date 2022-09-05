Babli Bouncer trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia turns 'desi pehelwan' in Madhur Bhandarkar's entertainer

Babli Bouncer/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia is preparing for her upcoming film, which Madhur Bhandarkar, a National Award-winning director, will be directing. Tamannaah plays a female bouncer in this lovely, entertaining family movie. Now that the teaser has been released, the Baahubali actress has completely surprised everyone with her amazing look.

The trailer for the Madhur Bhandarkar-directed film was posted on Disneyplus Hotstar's YouTube account on Monday. The story of Beri's Village Fatehpur, often known as the village of bouncers, is depicted in the trailer. A young female bouncer who lifts heavier than men, defies gender preconceptions and makes you laugh with her ticklish humour. Additionally, the actress appears in action-packed fight sequences in the teaser, In the trailer, Tamannaah captivates viewers in a previously unseen avatar.

Tamannaah Bhatia had the poster of the film, and wrote, “Je koi saadharan bouncer na se, andaaz toh hai hi iska khaas, par karname aur bhi first class! Kal miliye Babli se!” I

In an interview with Mid-Day, Tamannaah Bhatia talked about her role in the film. She said, “As soon as I read the script, I fell in love with the role. It’s one of the most exciting characters that I have come across; it has substance. Madhur sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists, and Babli too is a powerful part. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer. I can’t wait to dive into this new world.”

Along with the upcoming comedy Plan A Plan B on Netflix, Tamannaah also stars alongside Riteish Deshmukh. The release date is September 30. The film, which was written and directed by Rajat Arora, also stars seasoned performer Poonam Dhillon and influencer Kusha Kapila. Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd), Trilok Malhotra, and K R Harish are the producers of Plan A Plan B.