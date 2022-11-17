Tamannaah Bhatia introduces her 'businessman husband' amid wedding rumours

Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia responded to a paparazzi's post about her wedding rumours. The photographer released a video of Tamannaah entering a room and closing the door on Instagram. She was wearing a green sari.

The caption read, "Marriage rumours of Tammanah Bhatia. Is she getting married to a businessman, who tried to woo her???"

Tamannaah posted a video of herself after adding multiple face with and the words "Seriously?" to the film she had shared on Instagram Stories. She appeared in the little footage with short hair and a moustache while dressed like a male.

Tamannaah was dressed in a dark pair of pants, a green jacket, and white sneakers. She was in the same location in the video as she was in the earlier one. She posed differently after opening the door, which she promptly shut.

She wrote, "Introducing my businessman husband... (laughing emojis) @viralbhayani." Tamannaah added the hashtags ‘marriage rumours’ and ‘everyone scripting my life’.

Earlier, a number of speculations said that Tamannaah will wed a businessman from Mumbai. The businessman has reportedly been trying to win her over for a while, according to an India TV News story. Additionally, rumours of Tamannaah's wedding surfaced earlier this year.

As quoted by News18, Tamannaah had then said, “I’m not in the mood to get married right now. My career is going great right now, and I want to focus on my career."

Fans most recently got to see Tamannaah in Madhur Bhandarkar's comedy Babli Bouncer. In the lead roles were Sahil Vaid, Saurabh Shukla, and Abhishek Bajaj. On the OTT service Disney+ Hotstar, the movie had its debut.

She also appeared in Shashanka Ghosh's film Plan A Plan B. Riteish Deshmukh, Poonam Dhillon, and Kusha Kapila were also present. Rajat Arora developed Plan A Plan B.