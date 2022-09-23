Babli Bouncer Twitter review: Netizens call Tamannaah Bhatia starrer as 'fun and empowering'

Babli Bouncer

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Madhu Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer has been released on Disney plus Hotstar, and netizens have shared their reaction to the film.

As soon as the film started streaming, netizens were quick enough to watch and share their thoughts about the film. Several netizens stated that Babli Bouncer is a complete surprise from Madhur, who is known for making dark-reality based films like Page 3, Fashion, and Heroine. Several netizens even stated that Bhatia looked like a breeze of fresh air, and the film is entertaining and enlightening at the same moment.

Let's take a look at the reactions

Before the release, Madhur spoke to DNA and he revealed whether Bhatia was always the first choice for the role. "When we make a film, multiple times we think of (casting) different actresses. The same happened to me. Then the pandemic happened, things were not moving and later I narrated the film to Disney+Hotstar. Thereafter, we obviously kept thinking about who should we cast and they said why don't we see Tamannaah Bhatia." Madhur added, "Trust me I had not seen any of her films except Baahubali 1. I had not seen any of her previous works. I Googled and saw her pictures. Later, I met her. It's not like I didn't know who she was but it had been brief meetings at award functions/events. So, I said let me see because my film requires a lot of 'performance' and this movie had a lot of ups and downs in terms of the character which is not one-dimensional. So, I said okay I don't mind meeting her."

Madhur further elaborating on the process of getting Tamannaah on board said, "I met her, interacted with her before narration and while my writer was narrating I was looking at her thinking how she would look in the role. I felt she had the body language, the persona and I could see she is Babli." Babli Bouncer is currently streaming on Disney plus Hotstar.