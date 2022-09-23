Babli Bouncer star Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why she doesn’t go on fancy dinners, says 'I am very bad with...'

Credit: Tamanaah Bhatia/Instagram

Babli Bouncer Tamannah Bhatia is one of the most talented actresses who successfully grabbed attention with her performances in both South and Hindi films. The actress is quite a private person, she never talks about her dating life and personal life.

In a recent conversation with Kusha Kapila, Babli Bouncer actress Tamannah revealed why she avoids fancy dinner or going out. The actress confessed that it’s ‘awkward' for her to go to fancy places because she eats with her hands. The actress said, “I can’t do fancy dates. I am very bad with that. I am very awkward at a fancy place. I am someone who has always eaten with my hands. So when you have to really hold a knife and a fork and you have to start doing all that (mimics cutting food with cutlery), I feel it’s too much stress.”

The actress added that she doesn’t feel awkward if the other person she is going out with matches her vibe. Even on dates, she prefers eating with her hands. Meanwhile, ahead of the film's OTT release, we at DNA caught up with the National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar and spoke to him about Babli Bouncer, casting Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role and more. "I was very fascinated by the idea of being a girl in a bouncers world. We have seen male bouncers, rarely females. So, I wanted to make a breezy, heartfelt, good film," said Madhur Bhandarkar.

Describing Tamannaah's character in the film, Madhur Bhandarkar said that she is feisty, naughty, emotional and becomes robust as well when she has to put up a fight. "I always thought I haven't portrayed such a character for my protagonist and so when I narrated it to Disney Hotstar, they liked the idea as an original OTT film," the filmmaker said. He added, "Then we approached Tamannaah Bhatia and she loved the script." Madhur further said that Tamannaah herself wanted to make "a strong film with a good backdrop." He said, "She loved the script when I narrated it to her and said it's beautifully written."