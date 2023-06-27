Tamannaah Bhatia breaks down after meeting fan with her face tattooed on her arm, video goes viral - Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the limelight since the beginning of the year after being spotted with Vijay Varma at multiple public places. The actress confirmed their relationship earlier this month in an interview. And now, Tamannaah is once again back in the news due to an emotional gesture made by one of her fans.

Last night on Monday, June 26, the Baahubali actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport while she was meeting a female fan. The latter gave Tamannaah some gifts and a bouquet of flowers, touched her feet, and showed her arm, which had the actress's face tattooed on it. The video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah was most recently seen in the romantic drama web series Jee Karda on Prime Video recently. She will be seen sharing the screen with her boyfriend Vijay Varma in the upcoming anthology Lust Stories 2, the second installment of the 2018 film of the same name. The segment, featuring the love birds, has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani, Jhankaar Beats, and Badla fame. Lust Stories 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 29.

Later in August, the actress will be seen in two pan-India films. The first one is the Telugu actioner Bholaa Shankar headlined by Chiranjeevi and also featuring Keethy Suresh. The other is the Tamil action-comedy Jailer, which has a massive star cast of Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and Ramya Krishnan among others. Both movies are set to hit theatres on August 11, setting up a clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.



