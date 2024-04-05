Details of Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's secret wedding revealed: From Rs 1-crore venue to designer who works for royalty

Twitter
Details of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's hush-hush wedding in Udaipur are finally here

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe at their wedding
Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, former badminton player Mathias Boe, in a low-key ceremony in Udaipur on March 22. Leaked pictures and videos from the wedding in Rajasthan began doing rounds on social media. However, there has been no official word on it from, details from the wedding have now emerged, including the sprawling venue, performers, and the designer clothes the couple wore.

The intimate wedding between Taapsee and long-time beau Mathias Boe took place in Udaipur. As per sources, the couple had two ceremonies – Danish and Indian, to respect the cultures of both the groom and the bride. A source informs, “Taapsee's Danish wedding outfit was designed by Lasse Spangenberg, a Danish designer based in Denmark and who has earlier worked on outfits for the Danish royalty. Her Indian wedding outfit was designed by Mani Bhatia.” Videos of the Indian ceremony went viral recently where Taapsee can be seen dressed in a red suit merrily dancing her way to the stage for the jaimala.

Taapsee's wedding was planned by Weddingwale, informs the source, with décor by The Wedding Factory. The ceremony took place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. As per information available on wedding planning websites, a wedding at the luxurious venue can cost anywhere between Rs 60 and 80 lakhs. When accounting for accommodation of the guests and other add-ons, it can even go up to Rs 1 crore.

The source adds, “Guests were thoroughly enjoying the celebration with entertainment put up by DJ Ganesh, Abhilash Thapliyal and Delraaz Bunshah and Band. While the official wedding glimpses have not made its way on social media, the photos and videos were worked on by Khamkha Photo Artist and Singh Photos respectively. The performances at the wedding were choreographed by Anusha Wedding Choreography. Guests were enjoying the hospitality and the delicious cocktails served up by The Bartender House. Everyone present couldn’t help but be in awe of the bride as she looked like a vision on her big day with hair and makeup by Seema Mane and Evania Pannu.”

