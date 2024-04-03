Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's wedding video leaked; bride wears red, dances and kisses groom on stage

The first video of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's secret wedding has surfaced online, and it has left fans going gaga over the actress' red bridal look with the ‘fun’ vibe.

Taapsee Pannu's secret wedding with her longtime, Mathias Boe had surprised her fans. But now the first glimpse of her wedding is finally out, and it has left them in awe. While the actor is yet to confirm she married Mathias Boe in March, a leak made its way to Reddit on Wednesday. In the video, Taapsee is seen wearing red bridal suit, dancing her way onto the stage with Mathias, for the varmala ceremony.

Leaked video of Taapsee's traditional wedding

In the video, Taapsee, dressed up in a red suit, traditional chooda, and heavy jewellery, walked towards Mathias. The groom-to-be was dressed in a sherwani and pagdi. Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu was also seen with her gang of girls, walking with the bride as she made her way to the outdoor wedding venue for the day-time nuptials.

The bride made her entry on Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh's iconic wedding song Kothe Te Aa Mahiya The couple was seen dancing as well as hugging and kissing after the varmala ceremony.

Here's the video

As soon as the video got surfaced, a major section of the netizens praised Taapsee for donning a traditional red bridal suit for the wedding ceremony. "Chalo atleast a new look. And in red," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Seeing a red bridal outfit after ages.. such a cute look on her. They've been together for a decade I think." One of the internet users wrote, "M very happy their relationship has been stable for all these years. Really loving their outfits."

On March 25, News18 reported that Taapsee Pannu had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in a private ceremony in Udaipur. As per the News 18 report, the couple got married on March 23 in the presence of close family and friends. According to the portal's source, "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.” On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.