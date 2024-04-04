Twitter
'I have home to return to': Taapsee Pannu opens up on life beyond acting in first interview after marriage with Mathias

Taapsee Pannu said that she wants to spend time with her friends and family to make sure that she lives happily evry day.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 10:52 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu and her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe, recently, tied the knot and kept it a secret at first. The wedding reportedly took place in Udaipur at the end of March.

However, videos from their wedding and pre-wedding events were leaked on social media. In the videos, Taapsee was seen dancing her heart out. Now, the actress talked about life beyond work in her first interview after her wedding and said she wants to spend time with her friends and family to make sure that she lives happily evry day. 

In an interview with Elle, Taapsee said, "At this point, I feel my professional choices are largely driven by the value of my time. I want to be sure if taking up a certain project is worth my time because I want to enjoy life beyond work. The second factor is relevance. I would love to cherish my filmography years from now. So, I don’t want to invest time in something that will not stand the test of time."

She further said, "there will always be people around you who have more or less than you, and in the hustle to reach the top, we forget that there is no ‘top’. I’ve realised it is better to start enjoying life beyond my profession. I’m okay with not becoming the biggest thing ever, but I want to make sure I live happily every day of my life. You are not as significant as you think you are in your head.”

While talking about her idea of peace, Taapsee said that she has a home to return to. She mentioned, “My idea of peace and happiness is where I get to work hard for 12 hours, but on my day off, I can totally switch off without having to chase a deadline. I have a family and a home  to return to, and I have friends beyond the film industry who I hang out with to intentionally keep that non-celebrity side of me alive."

Last month, an insider source shared details about Taapsee and Mathias' secret wedding to News18 as they were quoted telling the portal, "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way." The source also added that Anurag Kashyap, Pavail Gulati, Kanika Dhillon, and Himanshu Sharma were some of the Bollywood celebs at the wedding.

