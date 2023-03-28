Search icon
Taapsee Pannu booked for hurting religious sentiments for wearing 'revealing' dress with Goddess Lakshmi necklace

A complaint has been lodged against actress Taapsee Pannu in Indore for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with her outfit at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu at the Lakme India Fashion Week

A complaint has been lodged against actress Taapsee Pannu by the Hind Rakshak Sangathan in Indore for allegedly insulting Hindu deities and spreading obscenity, police said on Monday. Taapsee had worn a dress with a plunging neckline along with a necklace that features Goddess Lakshmi recently at the Lakme India Fashion Week finale. The actress was criticised for the same and the complaint is for the same.

This complaint has been filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, convenor of Hind Rakshak Sangathan and son of BJP MLA from Indore Malini Gaur. In his complaint, Gaur said that the actress had uploaded a video on her Instagram on March 14, 2023. According to the complaint, the video is of a fashion show where she was allegedly wearing an indecent dress and along with this she was also wearing a locket of Goddess Lakshmi Maa around her neck. Gaur further alleged that this was a planned attempt to degrade Sanatan Dharma.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

"We received a complaint from Eklavya Gaur against actor Taapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments and image of Sanatan Dharma by wearing a locket having Goddess Lakshmi with revealing dress during ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week held on March 12 in Mumbai," SHO, Chhatri Pura PS told ANI. He further said that the investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier this month, Taapsee had walked the ramp for designer Monisha Jaising, where she wore a red gown with a low neckline with Reliance Jewels Akshaya Tritya collection. The jewellery around her neck contained an image of Goddess Lakshmi.

After Taapsee posted a video and picture from the show on her Instagram, many felt the dress was inappropriate. The actress faced trolling for styling the Hindu goddess neckpiece with a deep neck dress, saying that it was indecent and offended religious sensibilities.

