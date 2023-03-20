'Have some shame': Taapsee Pannu trolled for wearing goddess Lakshmi necklace with 'revealing' dress

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu was recently spotted at Lakme Fashion Week as she turned showstopper for designer Monisha Jaising and posted a video of her walk on social media. Recently, the actress posted a picture wearing a red gown and Reliance Jewels Akshaya Tritya collection. She was trolled for styling a neckpiece containing an idol of goddess Lakshmi with a low-cut dress, which people said was 'revealing'

On Monday, Taapsee Pannu shared her look from the Lakme Fashion Week on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a red gown along with Hindu goddess Maha Laxmi’s neckpiece. While posting the picture, the actress wrote in Hindi, “When will this red color leave me.” The gown had a deep plunging neck and her wearing a neckpiece with a Hindu goddess sculpture on it offended a section of her followers.

As soon as Taapsee posted a close-up picture from her Lakme Fashion Week look, some netizens got offended by her look and trolled the actress for styling the Hindu goddess neckpiece with a deep neck dress. One of the comments read, “Aise vulgar photo me Maa Laxmi ka haar pehna huaa hai (wearing Maha Laxmi necklace with such a vulgar photo) …. Shame on you Taapsee.” Another user wrote, “Right, you have disrespected goddess Maha Laxmi by wearing this neckpiece with a vulgar dress.” Another comment read, “Goddess’ necklace in such a bad dress, have some shame.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Gauri Khan. Other than this, the actress will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s next directional Afwaah also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles. She has also announced the sequel Phir Aayi Haseena Dilruba which is scheduled to release on October 31, 2023.

